Roman Shulyak, President of Shulyak Real Estate is Interviewed by Host Victor Kostroub on the Mentors by Design Podcast

Roman Shulyak is the Managing Partner at Shulyak Real Estate. He has been in this industry for nine years achieving high sales results. He was honored as one the top 30 under 30 by the National Association of Realtors in 2022. The award is given to those who have innovative business strategies and community and professional leadership in the industry.

As a teenager, Shulyak had a deep love for cars and worked alongside his father in the auto repair industry. While his early dreams included working with high-end cars and the possibility of being a test-driver, Shulyak’s path led him in a different direction. As a natural problem solver working with cars, his determination and relentless drive to find success, he found a new passion in real estate. However, previous failures drove him to become the master of his future. He stresses developing discipline has contributed to handling difficult situations and that has allowed him to grow as an entrepreneur. “The failures are what have pushed me. When you want something bad enough, there are no obstacles in the way,” said Shulyak.

Realizing that the real estate industry was positively fueling his desire for success, Shulyak’s vision to stand out in his field was minted. Shulyak’s goal is to provide a VIP real estate experience. “I want them to feel like my clients are very important. They can reach out to me at any point. I want them to feel like they are very important…People are selling one of their biggest assets. It is an honor when a client chooses to work with you,” Shulyak said humbly.

Shulyak accredits many factors to his success that include his personal drive, motivation, discipline, accountability, the ability to create a high-functioning team and most importantly dedicating time to his clients. “If you are driven to have a goal that I can’t wait to be a top real estate agent and have a successful business, [You will be successful].” With this mindset, Shulyak has grown his business and thrives on client referrals. One of his most valued success factors is that he does this by making sure that his team is providing service that goes above and beyond to establish long-lasting relationships that are critical in real estate. “You have to invest in the people that support you…the team that is behind you. I tell my clients that I have the best team behind me,” said Shulyak confidently.

Roman, if you were to describe yourself in one word, what would that be?

Roman, what were your early dreams as a teenager?

How have your passions evolved today?

What was your upbringing like?

Is it safe to say that you knew internally that you were going to create your own success?

What is the biggest achievement that you are the proudest of?

What is the process of qualification for this award?

What advice would you share with a new agent to find success?

How do you find your confidence?

What is the biggest risk that you have taken in real estate?

Who do you look to for inspiration and motivation?

Do you occasionally have failures in meeting short and long-term goals and how do you handle this?

What do you do to sharpen your skills?

How is the shift in the real estate market affecting you?

What advice do you have for real estate newcomers who may have had successive failures to stay motivated?

