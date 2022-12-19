The Growing Livestock And Animal Husbandry Industry Will Drive The Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market As Per The Business Research Company's Cattle Feed And Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the cattle feed & feed additives market, the growing livestock and animal husbandry industry is expected to propel the growth of the cattle feed and feed additives market going forward. Livestock refers to cattle, sheep, horses, goats, and other domestic animals ordinarily raised on a farm. Cattle feed and feed additives are used on farms for raising livestock and animals, which helps to add nutrients to their food and aids their faster growth. For instance, according to data by Eurostat, a Luxemburg-based Directorate-General of the European Commission, in the 2021 political and economic union of 27 European nations, the livestock population of Europe is valued at 297 million, which is 146 million pigs, 76 million bovine animals, and 75 million sheep and goats. Furthermore, according to Business Line, an India-based newspaper, for the year 2019, animal husbandry, dairy, and fishing were valued at 8.6% in India. Also, the milch cattle population increased by 10.5 % to 74.6 million in 2019, and it was expected to increase by 60% by 2030. Therefore, the growing livestock and animal husbandry are driving the growth of the cattle feed and feed additives market.

Request for a free sample of the global cattle feed & feed additives market report

The global cattle feed and feed additives market is expected to grow from $53.33 billion in 2021 to $57.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s cattle feed & feed additives market report the market is expected to reach $64.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cattle feed and feed additive market. Major companies operating in the cattle feed and feed additives sectors are focused on introducing new technologies to reinforce their position. For instance, in June 2021, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, a Thailand-based agro-industrial company, developed a unique feed formula that contains microorganisms and improves the digestive systems of farm animals through animal food that fits different ages and types of animals. This probiotic technology keeps animals healthy and strong without the use of growth hormones or antibiotics. The product also protects animals from diseases and improves immunity.

The global cattle feed & feed additives market is segmented by ingredient into corn, soybean meal, wheat oil seeds and grains, other ingredients; by product into antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, acidifiers, and other products; by application into beef cattle, dairy cattle, calves, and other applications.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cattle feed and feed additives market in 2021. The regions covered in the cattle feed & feed additives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the cattle feed & feed additives market are Adisseo France S.A.S, Archer Daniels Midland company, BASF SE, Biomin, Cargill Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Country Bird Holdings Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Hansen Holdings, Kent Corporation, Land O'Lakes Inc., Nutreco N.V., Alltech, Koninlijke DSM N.V., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Kemin Industries, and New Hope Group.

Cattle Feed And Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide cattle feed & feed additives market forecast size and growth, cattle feed & feed additives market segmentation, cattle feed & feed additives market trends, cattle feed and feed additives market drivers and restraints, cattle feed and feed additives market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022 – By Ingredients (Cereals, Cakes And Mixes, Food Wastages, Feed Additives), By Cattle Type (Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Calves), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Antibiotic Growth Promoters, Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoters), By Animal Type (Poultry, Swine, Livestock, Aquaculture), By Nature Of Chemicals (Microbial Products, Prebiotics And Probiotics, Yeast Products, Enzymes/Herbs, Oils And Spices) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Feed Binders Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Lignosulfonates, Plant Gums And Starches, Gelatin And Other Hydrocolloids, Molasses, Clay, Other Types), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Moists, Pellets, Crumbles) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/