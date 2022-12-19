Wolf Administration Wraps Up 2022 Construction Season for PennDOT's Northcentral Region

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 (Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties) is wrapping up another busy construction season in north central Pennsylvania.



"This was a monumental year for District 3," District 3 Executive Eric High, P.E. said. "We opened the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, began construction of the Southern Section, and received additional transportation funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allowed our design unit to advance many projects, which will soon go into construction."

In 2022, PennDOT District 3 opened bids for 96 contracts totaling nearly $241 million in value. Of those contracts, 63 were for roadway work and 27 were for bridge work.

More than 145 miles of paving, 516 miles of seal coating (tar and chip), and 45 miles of microsurfacing and high friction surface treatment were completed in the district in 2022.



Work was performed on 44 state-owned bridges by contractors or department forces. This included replacing or rehabilitating 15 bridges, and preservation work on 29 bridges in good condition to extend the life of those bridges.



This work included 10 small bridge projects completed by department force crews. The district has been able to stretch limited resources by using in-house capabilities such as paving and bridge crews to complete work.



In addition to the roadway and bridge projects, the district worked on nine embankment failure projects, seven of which were completed and two that will continue into next year



Below is a list, by county, of the major projects that were under construction in the district in 2022, some of which were among the area improvements supported and accelerated by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

In 2022 alone the BIL brought in at least $39.8 million in additional funding which was allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners in District 3:

Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission received at least $13.8 million more;

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) received at least $19.9 million more and;

Williamsport Area Transportation Study (WATS) received at least $6.1 million more.



Bradford County

Resurfacing and widening 2.2 miles of Route 6 from Wonder View Lane to Sugar Creek in North Towanda Township. Work began in the spring of 2022 and was completed in the summer of 2022. The construction cost was $2.4 million.

Restoration of 1.4 miles of Route 14 from Windfall Road to Tennessee Gas Road in Alba Borough and Troy Township. Work began in the spring of 2022 and was completed in the summer of 2022. The construction cost was $2.5 million.

Reconstruction of 2.6 miles of Route 199 from Satterlee Street to the New York state line in Athens and Sayre Boroughs. The project includes upgrading traffic signals and curb ramps. Traffic will be maintained via phased construction with lane restrictions and detours. Work began in the fall of 2020 and will be completed in the fall of 2024. The construction cost is $16.5 million.



Columbia County

Reconstruction of 0.3 miles of Route 11 from East Main Street to Sixth Street in Bloomsburg. The project included upgrading traffic signals and curb ramps. Work began in the spring of 2021 and was completed in the fall of 2022.

Construction included the following projects, with a combined cost of $6.9 million:

Resurfacing of 0.4 miles of Route 11 from East Sixth Street to Park Street in Bloomsburg.



Repair and install sidewalk and install new street lighting along 0.9 miles of Routes 11 and 487, from the First Columbia Bank driveway south to the Town Park Village Apartments in Bloomsburg.



Reconstruction of 0.7 miles of Route 487 from the Susquehanna River to Route 11 in Bloomsburg. The project also included a small section of Route 1004 (Old Berwick Road).

Resurfacing and widening of 2.1 miles of Route 339 from Smith Hollow Road to Nescopeck Borough. Work began in the spring of 2022 and will be completed by the summer of 2024. The construction cost is $11.6 million.



Lycoming County

Safety, access management and bridge improvements on 6 miles of Route 220 from Route 287 in Piatt Township to the Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) ramp in Woodward Township. Bridge improvements include three rehabilitations and one replacement. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction for the majority of the project via phased construction. The project began in the fall of 2019 and is anticipated to be completed in 2023. The construction cost is $41 million.

Replacement of the bridge that carries Route 405 over Glade Run and an intersection realignment at Route 405 and Route 2014, signal upgrades, mill and overlay, and curb and ADA ramps in Muncy Borough. Work began in the spring of 2022 and was completed in fall 2022. The construction cost was $2.7 million.

Resurfacing Route 2014 (Fourth Street) in the City of Williamsport. This project groups four projects into one. Locations include:

Embankment stabilization on Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) at Lick Run Road in Loyalsock and Eldred townships. Work began in the spring of 2022 and was completed in fall 2022. The construction cost was $3.6 million.



Northumberland County

Resurfacing Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street in the City of Shamokin and just past the Burger King in Coal Township. Work included construction of 48 new ADA ramps. Work began in the summer of 2022 and was completed in the fall of 2022. The construction cost was $2.1 million.

Microsurfacing Route 11 between the Montour County line and Route 1024 in Point Township and Route 54 between Elysburg and Natalie in Ralpho, Coal and Mount Carmel townships. Work began in the summer of 2022 and was completed in the fall of 2022. The construction cost was $1.5 million.



Snyder County

Resurfacing Route 11 from Route 15 to the Union County line in Monroe Township. Work began in the summer of 2021 and was completed in the summer of 2022. The construction cost was $2.1 million.

Replacing the bridge that carries Route 104 over the Mahantango Creek in Chapman Township. Work began the summer of 2022 and will be completed in the fall of 2023. The construction cost is $3.1 million.



Sullivan County

Repairing a soil slide on Route 154 north of Route 3009 (World's End Road) at World's End State Park in Forks Township. Work began in the late summer of 2022 and will be completed in the spring of 2023. The construction cost is $2.7 million.

Resurfacing 2.5 miles of Route 220 from Old Route 220 to Route 42 in Laporte Township. Work began in the summer of 2022 and was completed in the summer of 2022. The construction cost was $1.5 million.



Tioga County

Replacing the bridge that carries Route 6 over Phoenix Run in Gaines Township. Work began in the spring of 2022 and was completed in the fall of 2022. The construction cost was $2 million.

Repairing a soil slide on Route 414 east of the Village of Blackwell in Morris Township. Work began in the summer of 2020 and was completed in the summer of 2022. The construction cost was $5 million.

Bridge preservation project on the bridge that carries Route 49 over Baldwin Creek in Lawrence Township. Work began in the summer of 2022 and will be completed in the summer of 2023. Construction cost is $823,770.



Union County

Construction of rail trail as well as connect and restore floodplain at the Kidsburg section of Hufnagle Park along Bull Run/Limestone Run south of St. Louis Street, between the railroad and South Sixth Street in Lewisburg Borough. Work began in the summer of 2021 and was completed in the summer of 2022. The construction cost was $1.1 million.



Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties

The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project continues to progress. The project will address safety and congestion problems on the Routes 11/15, Route 15, and Route 147 corridors in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. It is divided into the Northern and Southern Sections, and each section reached a significant milestone in 2022.

The Northern Section, which connects Route 15 south of Winfield to the existing four-lane section of Route 147 south of Montandon, was opened to traffic in the summer of 2022, with final completion anticipated in the spring of 2023. Four contracts have been used to complete the Northern Section, as follows:

First contract, river bridge connecting Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County, with Route 15 in Union Township, Union County. Completed in 2020, contract cost was $156 million.

Second contract, earthwork and structures for the new alignment of Route 147 from the river bridge to the existing four-lane section of Route 147 in Point and West Chillisquaque townships, Northumberland County. Completed in 2019, contract cost was $61 million.

Third contract, earthwork and structures for the Route 15 interchange just south of Winfield in Monroe Township, Snyder County, and Union Township, Union County. Completed in 2019, contract cost was $37 million.

Fourth contract, paving of the entire Northern Section of CSVT, south of Winfield in Monroe Township, Snyder County to south of Montandon in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. The contract is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2023, contract cost is $52 million.



The Southern Section involves the construction of roughly 6 miles of a new four-lane, limited-access highway connecting Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 (and the CSVT Northern Section) south of Winfield, Snyder County.

The Southern Section construction is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts. Contract one, earthwork, was awarded to Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh in May 2022 at $115 million.



Construction activities under the first (earthwork) contract began in the summer of 2022. The second and third contracts will primarily involve structures and pavement, respectively. Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third contracts, which will be advertised in the future. Overall, the Southern Section is anticipated to be opened to traffic by 2027.



Total preconstruction and construction cost based on year-of-expenditure for CSVT overall is $900 million.



