$100,000 POWERBALL POWER PLAY WINNER IN BYRDSTOWN, $50,000 DOUBLE PLAY WINNER IN DYERSBURG

BYRDSTOWN/DYERSBURG –Thanks to the Powerball Power Play and the Powerball Double Play options available in Tennessee, two Lottery players—one in Byrdstown and one in Dyersburg—won $100,000 and $50,000 respectively last night, Dec. 17, 2022.

The $100,000 winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball win the base prize of $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, and the Power Play number drawn was two, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.

That lucky ticket was sold at Raj Market, 1211 Livingston Hwy., Byrdstown.

The $50,000 winner won the prize by playing Double Play and matching four of five balls and the Double Play Powerball in the Double Play drawing, held after the Powerball drawing.

For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

That lucky ticket was sold at Walmart Supercenter, 2650 Lake Road, Dyersburg.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

