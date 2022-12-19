Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by Captain Morgan Returns for the Big Game Weekend 2023 in Phoenix

THE CHAINSMOKERS & MACHINE GUN KELLY HEADLINE THE CELEBRATION OF SPORTS AND MUSIC. Ticket Presale Opens This Wednesday, December 21st at 10 AM MT/12PM ET. Produced by Authentic Entertainment and Medium Rare, the annual Big-Game event will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Talking Stick Resort.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Illustrated (SI) announced today that SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan is heading to Arizona this coming February at the legendary Talking Stick Resort. Having become synonymous with the biggest weekend in football and one of the most coveted tickets of Big Game Weekend, The Party Presented by Captain Morgan continues to raise the bar, announcing The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly as its headlining musical guests. Produced by Medium Rare and Authentic Entertainment, the sports and music mega event will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, featuring over-the-top production and performances all within Talking Stick Resort's backyard in Scottsdale, Arizona. Tickets and VIP Tables will first be accessible via the presale this Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10 AM MST. Register now for exclusive access at SITHEPARTY.COM.

The production of SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan will reach new heights in 2023 with a custom-built, festival-sized mega-structure created directly at the entrance of Talking Stick Resort. Guests will experience an immersive and breathtaking mainstage along with mesmerizing activations throughout the 100,000+ square foot mega-structure. Widely known as Big Game Weekend's most exclusive and VIP-attended event, SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan will feature a one-of-a-kind VIP Table experience with exceptional mainstage views and world-class hospitality.

Beyond the pages of the historic magazine, its iconic photography, and unrivaled storytelling, Sports Illustrated is the ultimate arbiter in the celebration of sports; fans around the world look to Sports Illustrated to provide unprecedented and unforgettable experiences, and The Party is no exception. Open to the public, the event invites fans to mingle with the who's who of the sports and entertainment worlds. Past SI The Party attendees include Shaquille O'Neal, Kevin Hart, Jeff Bezos, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Diplo and countless others.

2023 GRAMMY nominated artist Machine Gun Kelly has sold 20 million albums globally and continues to sell out stadiums on his current worldwide tour. Rising to fame after being the first rapper to win the talent show at the legendary Apollo Theater, the crossover pop-punk star has had two #1 albums including this year's release, "Mainstream Sellout." American electronic DJ and production duo, The Chainsmokers, known for topping charts including their #1 hit, "Closer," have amassed a loyal following of fans from around the globe and echoed that same support from their industry peers, garnering a GRAMMY, seven Billboard Music Awards and nine iHeart Radio awards.

Captain Morgan is proud to present SI The Party 2023 and spice up The Big Game Weekend like never before with the event's official cocktail, custom experiences, and delectable Diageo spirits. With the official cocktail of SI The Party, guests will have the ability to not only enjoy Captain Morgan's signature Original Spiced Rum at the bar and cocktail activations, but also the exclusive opportunity to try the brand's all-new Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan Rum canned cocktail. Beyond the delicious cocktails, SI The Party will host all 32 NFL Fan of the Year nominees - some of the largest superfans across the country. The 2022 NFL Fan of the Year Contest presented by Captain Morgan celebrates and recognizes fans who go above and beyond to spice up gameday through their love of football. Throughout the entirety of SI The Party, the 32 NFL Fan of the Year nominees will be treated like the true MVPs they are with the ultimate, VIP experience - from an onstage toast with football legend, Victor Cruz, to a custom lounge, Captain Morgan will further celebrate the extraordinary fans who bring an original spice to what it means to be a fan.

"It's only right that we're celebrating some of the world's biggest football fans at undoubtedly the hottest party during football's biggest weekend," said Sam Salameh, Vice President, Captain Morgan. "We're thrilled to partner with Sports Illustrated to help produce The Party, giving this year's nominees a celebration they'll never forget and guests a night of delicious cocktails and epic performances."

This year The Party will be held at Talking Stick Resort, Arizona's leading gaming resort. A one-stop haven for travelers seeking the perfect mix of fun, relaxation, play, dining, and endless entertainment. The AAA four-diamond resort is in the heart of Scottsdale where guests are submerged in the beauty of the Sonoran Desert, yet minutes away from downtown. Guests can retreat to one of the resort's 496 rooms full of luxurious amenities, soak up the Arizona sun at one of the resort's luxurious pools or dine in one of its six uniquely themed restaurants including its most prized dining experience Orange Sky, located on the 15th floor - a fine-dining restaurant, offering one of the most expansive sunset views available anywhere in The Valley.

For those looking for a boost of Essential Energy during SI The Party 2023, CELSIUS' premium, better-for-you energy drink will be on-hand. As the official energy drink of SI The Party 2023, CELSIUS will be integrated across the entire event for all guests to enjoy. CELSIUS will produce a sleek and modern lounge featuring high-top tables and custom round bars for fans to enjoy a heightened experience during the event. During SI The Party, attendees will have the opportunity to sample CELSIUS' most popular flavors and soak in the greatest views.

As the Official Beer & Official Hard Seltzer Partner of SI the Party, Anheuser-Busch and its signature Bud Light Seltzer and Stella Artois brands will be featured in front of the biggest stars in sports + entertainment alongside an epic onstage "Cheers" moment for all SI the Party guests. So, whether you're a fan of beer or seltzer, Anheuser-Busch has you covered to cheers to the best of times!

NYLON will be bringing its signature NYLON House to this year's SI The Party 2023, providing a unique viewpoint on fashion, music and culture, while giving attendees a once-in-a-lifetime experience during the big game weekend in Phoenix. Inclusive of over-the-top photo moments, premium activations, and the best views in the house, NYLON House will be a can't-miss moment.

Electrolit, the official hydration drink of SI The Party 2023, will provide attendees with an immersive experience while showcasing their delicious product. Thanks to Electrolit, SI The Party guests, athletes, and sports fans alike will be kept instantly hydrated all weekend long.

For more information about SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan or to purchase tickets or tables visit SITheParty.com. Artwork available here.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams, and fans worldwide. SI's award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 60-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from top sportswriters in the game at SI.com. Sports Illustrated also shares its unique and authentic perspective year-round through marquee events, immersive activations, long-form television, film, and audio content as well as select lifestyle products. Brand extensions include Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale, and Sports Illustrated Kids, a destination that connects kids ages eight and up through their passion for sports. For more information, visit SI.com. Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands have an expansive retail footprint, including more than 9,100-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 150 countries and generate approximately $24 billion in global annual retail sales.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic's brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, IZOD®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®. For more information, visit authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot, The Sports Illustrated Awards, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events which draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare works also reaps industry accolades. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Industry innovators, the team has overseen successful launches and NFT campaigns for groups including The Golden State Warriors and the Preakness Stakes, shattering sales records in each category. The group's world-class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnerships deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes including Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage), DJ Diesel aka SHAQ, and Rob Gronkowski. For more info visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

About Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort is a AAA Four Diamond rated resort located just east of the Loop 101 Freeway and Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale, Arizona. In addition to relaxing in one of the 497 deluxe rooms and luxury suites, guests will enjoy several upscale amenities, including: a rejuvenating spa; six world-class restaurants; live entertainment lounges; a 240,000 square foot gaming floor; a high limit lounge and poker room; three pools and more than 100,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space. For more information on Talking Stick Resort, please visit www.talkingstickresort.com or call at (480) 850-7777.

