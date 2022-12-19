World’s largest luxury dating site reveals global member net worth has reached $3.5 trillion

Seeking.com 2022 results illustrate staggering member wealth status growth, as 16 million matches were made in 2022

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeking.com which boasts over 44 million members globally, is the world’s largest luxury dating site. In 2022, its members chose to ‘Date Up’ - no longer a trend, rather a lifestyle choice to go on better dates, allowing members to date mindfully with those they admire, find attractive, and successful.

MILLIONAIRE’S CLUB

In 2022, Seeking’s saw its members collective net worth reaching a staggering 3.5 Trillion. 25,000 members worldwide are worth more than 100 million USD, just under 72,000 members are worth over 10 million USD, and over 795,000 are millionaires. Of the 44 million overall members, the chances of meeting a millionaire, or multi-millionaire have never looked better.







CREATING CONNECTIONS

Members were quick to find love and connection as they embraced ‘Dating Up’, with 16 million matches made, this year was one for whirlwind, globe-spanning romances.

Yacht trips and helicopters were on the cards, and members did not waste a second in reaching out to those who caught their eyes. An average of 1.8 million messages were sent out each day, and it only took 5 minutes for women to get their first message. It seems that the ladies were slightly more eager to meet their matches, because men waited barely 2 minutes on the site before receiving their first message.

The speed of matches was evidence that members knew exactly what they were looking for. The top tags for 2022 included “Luxury Lifestyle” - those looking for the finer things in love and life, “Emotional Connection”, “Spontaneous Travel”, “Fine Dining”, and “Vacations”.

GOOD VIBES ONLY

In order to share luxurious dates, experiences, and lifestyles with the Seeking.com community, its members utilized its newest feature, Vibes. Allowing users to showcase their personalities and luxury lifestyle through posted snapshots of their day-to-day lives, members posted on average 56,000 Vibes per month.

ID VERIFICATION

As its member base grew in size, wealth and matches, Seeking introduced new protection measures to ensure the safety of its community whilst dating online. Offering free ID Verification to protect against fraud and catfish members, the number of verified profiles rose to over 1.4 million.

Seeking continues to be the site of choice for those looking to ‘Date Up’ and indulge in a more luxurious dating experience.

ABOUT SEEKING.COM

With over 44 million members worldwide, Seeking.com creates a community where singles are empowered to find relationships on their terms, encouraging upfront and honest communication for an elevated dating experience.

For more information, reach out to press@seeking.com









