Chris Coussons, One of the UK's Top Performance Marketers Hits the Ground Running with Visionary Marketing

There's no reason for an agency to have 20 members of staff, but only have 8 delivering the results. Leaner, more agile teams cut costs but focus on what's important - generating revenue.”
— Chris Coussons

NEWCASTLE, TYNE AND WEAR, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Coussons, one of the UK's top performance marketers has hit the ground running with his own agency, Visionary Marketing, within just 6 months of launching.

Coussons began his career in the industry over 5 years ago, and has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the UK's top performance marketers. His expertise lies in driving profitable growth for businesses through data-driven campaigns, and he has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for his clients across multiple channels, such as search engine optimisation, Google ads and social media advertising.

"Creating my own agency has always been a dream of mine" Chris said. "To be not only up and running, but seeing some amazing success for my clients is a dream come true."

After working with some of the countries biggest brands, Chris saw that the standard typical agency costs, such as running an office, having large support staff were unnecessary, and typically were passed on to clients. "There's no reason for an agency to have 20 members of staff, but only have 8 delivering the results. Leaner, more agile teams cut costs but focus on what's important - generating revenue for our clients" he said.

Whilst typical freelancers, and individual marketers solve this problem, many of them only specialise in one channel, such as Google Ads or SEO, however as Chris spent the majority of his career in smaller agencies, he has developed deep expertise across all performance marketing channels.

"Working at smaller agencies has been a blessing in disguise for me" he said. "Being able to work on large Google Ads accounts, then the next day be working on enterprise level SEO contracts has meant that I can now put those skills to use, and create omni-channel campaigns for my clients, without them having to pay for multiple specialists".

About Visionary Marketing

Visionary Marketing is a full-service performance marketing agency that helps businesses of all sizes grow and succeed through innovative marketing strategies and tactics. From Google Ads, search engine optimisation to social media ads, Visionary has the expertise and experience to help businesses of all sizes reach their goals without unnecessary costs.

