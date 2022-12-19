North American Transit Alliance Appoints National Express Executive Erick Van Wagenen to Board of Directors
National Express supports NATA’s efforts to promote innovation and advocate for the workforce delivering accessible, equitable and sustainable transit services across North America.”BURLINGAME, CA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express LLC today announced Erick Van Wagenen, President and CEO of National Express North America Shuttle (WeDriveU) and Transit, has joined the Board of Directors of the North American Transit Alliance (NATA), representing the largest private transit contractors in the U.S. and Canada.
NATA focuses on promoting the efficiency and value of private contracting, advancing innovative business models and standards, and its work educating policy makers, legislators and communities about their contributions to public transportation.
“National Express supports NATA’s efforts to promote innovation and advocate for the workforce delivering accessible, equitable and sustainable transit services across North America,” said Erick Van Wagenen, President and CEO, Shuttle and Transit, National Express North America. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of a new generation of mobility solutions and champion the benefits for connecting communities.”
Both organizations are members and strong supporters of the American Public Transit Association (APTA).
About the North American Transit Alliance
The North American Transit Alliance (NATA) is comprised of the six largest private transit contracting firms that operate and maintain critical ADA paratransit, fixed route, and other transportation services on behalf of U.S. transportation agencies nationwide. NATA was created to further transit innovation and advocate for its workforce, who serve and transport some of our most vulnerable citizens, including seniors and ADA-eligible riders. NATA’s member organizations make up 15 percent of the U.S. public transportation workforce, encompassing more than 74,000 total employees.
About National Express
The National Express Shuttle and Transit division operates mobility systems that enhance peoples’ lives by transforming their daily journeys. These solutions help public transit authorities, municipalities and private sector companies expand mobility services for their communities, while extending their reach with services for universities, employers and properties driving prosperity and growth. The offering dramatically reduces carbon emissions and traffic congestion by promoting safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. The company is part of National Express North America (www.nellc.com), a business unit of National Express Group, a global mobility leader serving nearly 800 million bus and rail passenger journeys on four continents. Explore our solutions and career opportunities at www.wedriveu.com and www.nationalexpresstransit.com.
