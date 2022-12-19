South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 19, 2022

SC Food Businesses Can Now Register Online

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture has a new online registration portal to allow food businesses to apply and update their registration information electronically.

Registration with SCDA is required for persons or firms wishing to manufacture, prepare, repack, store or sell most foods wholesale to other businesses. Businesses that successfully complete the registration and inspection process will be issued a Registration Verification Certificate (RVC). In order to register, you must use an approved facility. A domestic kitchen is not an approved facility.

The new portal is active now at rvcfoodfacilityregistration.agriculture.sc.gov/registration.

In order to apply online, you must first create a user profile and submit a new business request. After the new business request is reviewed, you will have access to the online RVC application. Once no additional information or revision is needed, an initial inspection will be scheduled with a regional inspector. The RVC will be issued pending the outcome of the initial inspection. Businesses are subject to routine unannounced inspections.

If you have questions about the application process or whether you need an RVC, please visit agriculture.sc.gov and click “Food Safety” or email Emily Walker at ewalker@scda.sc.gov.

SC Food Businesses Can Now Register Online