Derby Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Offense committed in the Presence of a Child & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5005783

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                             

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/18/2022 @ 0944 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Newport Center

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Offense committed in the Prescence of a Child & interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Kenneth Handy                                             

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/18/2022 at approximately 0944 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of physical altercation between spouses at a residence on VT Route 105 in the Town of Newport Center, VT. Troopers arrived on scene to investigate. Through investigation, it was determined Kenneth Handy, 54 of Newport Center, VT physically assaulted and strangled his spouse in front of their two year old child. Handy was later located and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.  Handy is ordered to appear in Court on 12/19/2022 to answer for the above offenses.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/2022 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: Included

 

Derby Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Offense committed in the Presence of a Child & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

