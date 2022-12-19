Derby Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Offense committed in the Presence of a Child & Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5005783
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/18/2022 @ 0944 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Newport Center
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Offense committed in the Prescence of a Child & interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Kenneth Handy
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/18/2022 at approximately 0944 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of physical altercation between spouses at a residence on VT Route 105 in the Town of Newport Center, VT. Troopers arrived on scene to investigate. Through investigation, it was determined Kenneth Handy, 54 of Newport Center, VT physically assaulted and strangled his spouse in front of their two year old child. Handy was later located and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility. Handy is ordered to appear in Court on 12/19/2022 to answer for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans
MUG SHOT: Included