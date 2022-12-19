Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,038 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Announces Set­tle­ment with iHeart­Media for Record­ing and Broad­cast­ing Decep­tive Advertisements

Attorney General Paxton announced a settlement with iHeartMedia, Inc. over the company’s recording and broadcasting of radio advertisements that promoted the Google Pixel 4 smartphone.   

iHeartMedia disc jockeys recorded detailed testimonials about their personal and positive experiences with the Pixel 4, although they had never actually used the smartphones despite requesting them from Google. These testimonials were then broadcast as product advertisements in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.  

“This settlement is an example of my commitment to ensuring that blatant mistruths presented as facts by corporate entities will not go unchecked,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Any corporation that pushes falsehoods is on notice that my team and I will go after them. I refuse to stand idly by while companies lie to Texans for financial gain.” 

In addition to the payment to Texas for civil penalties and attorneys’ fees in excess of $65,000, iHeartMedia agreed to fully cooperate with the Office of the Attorney General of Texas in all other investigations and cases related to the marketing of the Google Pixel 4.   

Attorney General Paxton worked on this settlement with the Attorneys General of California, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, Georgia, and Arizona. 

You just read:

Pax­ton Announces Set­tle­ment with iHeart­Media for Record­ing and Broad­cast­ing Decep­tive Advertisements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.