Lost Hiker Assisted from the Summit of Mount Monadnock after Dark

December 17, 2022

Jaffrey, NH – On Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 4:10 p.m., with half an hour of natural light remaining and from the summit of Mount Monadnock, a solo hiker contacted New Hampshire Fish and Game via Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office in need of assistance. The hiker, Krishna Ganne, 32, of Norman, Oklahoma, advised that the rocky summit was completed cloud covered and he may have strayed off trail above tree line.

With the assistance of a Conservation Officer at the bottom, Ganne was able to provide location information gathered on his phone which was relayed to three Monadnock State Park Rangers from the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and another Fish and Game Conservation Officer who was ascending in an attempt to locate him. This hasty team of first responders immediately responded to his location while he was advised to keep himself as sheltered as possible and not move his location so rescuers could find him. New and heavy snow, high winds, and freezing temperatures at the summit added to the challenge. Ganne was located approximately two hours after his first call for help. He was uninjured and able to descend with the rescue party to Monadnock State Park Headquarters. Ganne was well outfitted for winter hiking, but inexperienced with ‘above tree line’ navigation in these challenging conditions.

Hikers are reminded to always prepare for the unexpected and carry the necessary equipment for their safety and survival in an emergency situation. For more information, log onto HikeSafe.com to learn more and be prepared in the event of such an emergency.