Polyaspartic Coatings Market is estimated to be US$ 616.6 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyaspartic Coatings are very tough. Polyaspartic are made from isocyanate, aspartic ester, etc. Polyaspartic are hybrid material which resembles polyurethane. Polyaspartic Coatings combines high elasticity with higher surface hardness which result in good abrasion resistance. Polyaspartic Coatings has extended pot life, easier to install, UV resistant, and thus helps in improving adhesion to concrete surface. Polyaspartic Coatings lasts for over 10 to 20 years. Polyaspartic flooring has advantages like it has no off-gassing, dries very faster, has long life, abrasion resistant, easy to clean, and provides brilliant shiny result. Polyaspartic Coatings are UV resistant and thus do not turn yellow. Polyaspartic Coatings are good for driveway because they are flexible, durable, etc. Polyaspartic Coatings are better than epoxy coatings as they are resistant to chemicals which helps in protecting concrete floors and thus provides overall better results. Polyaspartic Coatings provides protective layer of aliphatic polyurea. Polyaspartic Coatings has 2900 psi tensile strength with 3 to 5 times harder than epoxy. Polyaspartic floors are more flexible and more durable and thus better than epoxy. Polyaspartic Coatings do not emit harmful chemicals and thus are better for environment. Polyaspartic technology has utilized a partially blocked amine for reacting more slowly with isocyanates by producing modified polyurea. Polyaspartic ester coatings are unique as they cure at relatively higher rate. Polyaspartic Coatings has become ideal for decorative concrete in high traffic areas like hotels, mall and retail store due to its incredible abrasion resistance & durability. Polyaspartic Coatings also provides clarity and shine for coating. Polyaspartic Coatings has no any harsh solvents and thus cure faster. Polyaspartic Coatings are able to apply in extreme temperatures, has good weatherability, more flexible, more durable, forms an excellent bond to concrete, won't discolor if exposed to moisture, UV resistant, won't degrade if exposed to sunlight, resistant to oil, fat, gas, salt and mild acids. Polyaspartic Coatings has no VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and are 100% solid. Polyaspartic Coatings has wide variety of applications in transportation like bridges, building and construction, power generation and other industrial use. However, rising construction activities has given positive impact on Polyaspartic Coatings market growth.

The report "Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Type (Hybrid Polyaspartic Coatings and Pure Polyaspartic Coatings), By System (Metallic, Quartz), By End-Users (Industrial, Transportation, Building & Construction, Power Generation, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Highlights:

In November 2021, Sherwin-Williams has announced the expansion of flooring portfolio which includes, six high performance flooring color palettes for series of resin flooring products which serves commercial & industrial markets and new naming system for epoxy product range. The company has also launched new website to high performance flooring which help to enable customers to find easily & be inspired by flooring systems, designs, products, to specific projects & applications.

In March 2021, AkzoNobel has invested in coatings application technology from Qlayers. Fully automated solution for coating technology offered by Qlayers has opened up new possibilities in application on industrial coatings which has prompted AkzoNobel for acquiring stake in innovative startup.

In September 2020, PPG has launched comprehensive line of flooring coatings which includes, topcoats, base coats, and prime coats, for providing optimum performance based on specific work environment. Newly launched product is specifically engineered and provide benefits like resistant to impact, chemicals and abrasion and thus used for wear resistant flooring, general purpose flooring, urethane cement flooring and chemical resistant flooring.

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the polyaspartic market is rising industrialization, building & construction, and urbanization. Urbanization has given rise in residential areas, growth of industries, transportation, construction of buildings, etc. Polyaspartic Coatings has strong applications in construction materials and are commonly used in garage flooring, industrial, bridges, commercial, highways, piers and port facilities. Polyaspartic Coatings serves various lining & coating applications on metals and concrete by providing protection from corrosion and thus widely used in industries and construction. However, due to its excellent beneficial properties and widely use the polyaspartic coatings market is expected to boosts the growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Type (Hybrid Polyaspartic Coatings and Pure Polyaspartic Coatings), By System (Metallic, Quartz), By End-Users (Industrial, Transportation, Building & Construction, Power Generation, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Market Insights from the report:

Polyaspartic Coatings Market accounted for US$ 352.5 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 616.6 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1%. The Polyaspartic Coatings Market is segmented based on Type, System, End-Users and Region.

Based on Type, Polyaspartic Coatings Market is segmented into Hybrid Polyaspartic Coatings and Pure Polyaspartic Coatings.

Based on System, Polyaspartic Coatings Market is segmented into Metallic, Quartz.

Based on End-Users, Polyaspartic Coatings Market is segmented into Industrial, Transportation, Building & Construction, Power Generation, and others.

By Region, the Polyaspartic Coatings Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Polyaspartic Coatings Market:

The prominent players operating in the Polyaspartic Coatings Market includes, PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel, Sherwin Williams Company, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Rust Oleum Corporation, RPM International, Polyval Coatings Inc., Cipy polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Coatings For Industry, Inc., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hybrid Polyaspartic Coatings Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pure Polyaspartic Coatings Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By System, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Metallic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Quartz Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Industrial Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Transportation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Building & Construction Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Power Generation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



