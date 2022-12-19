CP Group Announces 23,000 SF in New Leasing at Resource Square I & III in Orlando, Florida

New tenant addition and expansions add to the Class A office buildings' leasing momentum in the highly desirable University Research Park submarket

CP Group, the largest office landlord in Florida and a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced three new leasing agreements at Resource Square I & III — two Class A office buildings located in the Central Florida Research Park in Orlando, Florida.

The agreements include one new tenant and two renewals/expansions, bringing Resource Square I & III's total leasing activity over the last six months to nearly 23,000 square feet. Following these new agreements, the property is now more than 90% occupied.

The new leases include:

Ke'Aki Technologies , a government services company, expanded its presence at the property to 10,946 square feet.

, a government services company, expanded its presence at the property to 10,946 square feet. Rocket Technology, a computer software development and marketing company, leased 2,654 square feet.

a computer software development and marketing company, leased 2,654 square feet. 4C Strategies, a provider of training readiness and organizational resilience solutions, expanded to a 9,331-square foot space.

"These new leases are ideal additions to our tenant roster at Resource Square I & III," said Josh Edwards, Senior Vice President at CP Group, who oversees the firm's North and Central Florida portfolio. "Our commitment to quality office space and premier customer service is validated with our two tenant expansions. We look forward to continuing to strengthen its position as a true destination for companies across Central Florida."

Darryl Hoffman, Managing Director with JLL, who serves as the leasing agent for the project, represented CP Group in all agreements.

Resource Square I was also recently honored as a 2022 winner of The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) Awards from the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA)'s Orlando chapter in the Office Under 100,000 Square Feet category. CP Group's Jason Reinhardt, who oversees the Resource Square buildings, also won a 2022 TOBY Award for Engineer of the Year.

Amenities at Resource Square I & III include on-site fitness centers in both buildings, a lakefront gazebo and nature trails, daily food trucks, and high-speed fiber internet access. Located in Orlando's Central Florida Research Park, the buildings offer immediate access to Florida State Road 408 and East Colonial Drive and is a 20-minute drive to the Orlando International Airport. More than 30 restaurants are within a six-minute drive and the property is also adjacent to the University of Central Florida, the nation's largest university by enrollment with more than 68,000 students, offering immediate access to a young and educated labor pool.

To learn more about the property, visit resourcesquareorlando.com.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 56 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. It is currently Florida's largest and Atlanta's second-largest office landlord and ranks 25th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005137/en/