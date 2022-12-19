4.9% CAGR for Portable Power Station Market Size Worth $295.91 Million, Globally, by 2028 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The portable power station market growth is fuelled by rising use of smart electronic devices, growing popularity of outdoor and camping activities and increasing use of portable power stations during power outages.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Portable Power Station Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Direct Power and Solar Power), Capacity (Below 500 Wh, 500-1500 Wh, and Above 1500 Wh), Application (Emergency Power, Off-Grid Power, and Others), and Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid Battery and Lithium-Ion Battery)”; The global portable power station market size is estimated to grow from USD 211.03 million in 2021 to USD 295.91 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Portable Power Station Market Size - Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011993





Global Portable Power Station Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 211.03 million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 295.91 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 168 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 89 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Capacity, Application and Battery Type Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Portable Power Station Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Midland Radio Corporation; ALLPOWERS Industrial International Co., Ltd.; ChargeTech; EcoFlow; Drow Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Duracell Inc.; Goal Zero; Jackery Inc.; SHENZHEN CHAFON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD; Lion Energy LLC; and Hyundai Power Products are among the key players profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential portable power station market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2021: EcoFlow was recognized by TIME for its pioneering product development with the EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable home battery named in the prestigious media’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021.

In 2021: The Chargetech PLUG Pro is a kind of portable power supply that can power any small gadget or appliance. The product features 2x International AC Outlets, 2x Fast Charge USB Ports, and 1x USB Type-C Port.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00011993





Portable Power Station Market: Industry Overview

Due to high electricity consumption, stringent federal policy directives and regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, rising energy costs, and increasing awareness about the benefits of portable power stations in the region, North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global portable power station market from 2020 to 2030. Recreational and camping activities, such as fishing and hiking, are becoming popular, particularly in North America. There is a demand for various technological equipment, such as laptops, cellphones, rechargeable trekking head lights, camping lamps, fridges, and cooler backpacks, as the urge to be connected grows and millennials choose for camping. All of these technologies require power to function, which expands the potential for portable power stations. Due to the rising number of consumer electronics manufacturers and the rising demand for alternate backup power solutions in Europe, the portable power station market is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period in the European Market.

The global portable power station market is segmented into five regions—North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The market growth is driven by the rising usage of smart grid services, ageing infrastructure of electricity grid, and the increasing use of power in remote locations. Developing countries ensure that power is available in remote areas. Traditional centralized networks are unable to provide basic electricity to underserved areas in a timely and cost-effective manner. During the forecast period, the portable power station market in developing nations is predicted to grow due to the possibility for remote and scattered power systems to supply electricity around the world.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00011993





Portable Power Station Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the portable power station market is bifurcated into direct power and solar power. The direct power segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the market for the solar power segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years due to the growing awareness regarding renewable energy.

The direct power segment refers to the direct charging of portable power stations. Electric power stations, also known as battery portable power stations, function as large battery. The user can plug the portable power station into the respective wall outlet and get it charged quickly. Some portable power stations can also get charged in a car power outlet, provided that the correct adapter is used, but such charging usually takes longer time than it takes for charging through a standard outlet. The user should not plug a portable power station directly into the residential electrical system without installing a transfer switch from the technician. These power stations can also supply power to home appliances, TVs, electronic gadgets, and radios. The portable power stations with direct charging capability are not preferred for off-grid or remote locations, mountain trekking, forest trips, and naval operations across maritime borders. The portable power stations charging with direct power offer more constant reliable power than the portable power stations charging with solar power.





Buy Premium Copy of Portable Power Station Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011993









Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Solar Power Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)); Application (Residential, Non-residential, Utility) and Geography

Power Generation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Hydroelectric, Fossil Fuel, Nuclear, Solar, Wind, Geothermal, Biomass, Others); Source of Energy (Renewable, Non-renewable); Type of Grid (On grid, Off grid); End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Geography

Virtual Power Plant Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Demand Response, Distribution Generation, Mixed Asset); End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) and Geography

Industrial Power Generation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Renewable, Nonrenewable); Type (On-Grid, Off-Grid) and Geography

Energy Security Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Power Plant Types (Nuclear Energy Security, Thermal and Hydro Power Security, Oil and Gas Security, Renewable Energy Security); Technologies (Physical Security, Network Security); Professional Services (Risk Management Services, System Design Integration and Consulting, Managed Services) and Geography

Power Generation Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Centrifugal Pumps, Reciprocating Pumps, Rotary Pumps); Capacity (Low, Medium, High); Power Type (Coal/Oil, Combined Cycle Gas, Hydroelectric, Nuclear) and Geography

Solar Energy Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Photo-voltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems); Solar Module (Monocrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Others); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial); End-Use (Electricity Generation, Heating, Charging, Lighting) and Geography

Solar Powered Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Solar System (Grid-Tied Solar Systems, Off-Grid Solar Systems, Hybrid Solar Systems); Equipment (Solar Panels, Energy Storage System, Power Meter, Others); Application (Residential, Non-Residential) and Geography

Smart Solar Power Market to 2028 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Automation, Metering, Communication, IntelliGrid); End-User (Utility, Government and Public Affairs, Education, Healthcare) and Geography

Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Components (Charge Controller, Battery Bank, Connected Load, Generator and Others) and Application (Commercial, Industrial and Domestic)









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: