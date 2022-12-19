New to The Street Airs Episode #418, Five Corporate Interviews, Broadcasting on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street announces the 418th episode of its nationally syndicated TV show, airing tonight, Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network.



New to The Street’s 418th TV episode is featuring the following five (5) Companies and their representatives:

1). Ecology Solutions - VRM BioLogik Group’s / The Sustainable Green Team’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interviews with VRM Biologic Group’s Founder, Ken Bellamy, and CEO, Kellie Walters.

2). American Made Product - American Rebel, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) interview with Andy Ross, Chairman, and CEO.

3). Hemp Cigarettes - Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Dr. Justin Titus, Chairman

4). Specialty Pharmacy - Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.’s (OTCPink: DVLP) ($DVLP) interview with Stavros Triant, Chief Executive Officer.

5). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Episode #418

Tonight, New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with VRM BioLogik Group’s Founder, Ken Bellamy, and CEO, Kellie Walters. Ken talks about the 2023 COP28 Climate Change Conference and explains to viewers the leadership initiative in Dubai with a desert waste program. Using VRM BioLogiks hydrosynthesis technology and The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) mulching methods, the small desert area is growing water and significantly improving soil nutrients and microbes. From the air, one can see the improved soil composition compared to the surrounding desert, capable of growing crops. Kellie talks about the invitation to SGTM’s inaugural global summit in Florida on December 15-16, 2022. As featured guests and keynote speakers, VRM explains the business collaboration and relationship between VRM and SGTM . SGTM has a distribution agreement with VRM to bring products and technology into the North American market. Kellie sees the summit as a great venue to explain the HumiSoil product that greatly improves all soil types and increases worldwide agricultural yields. Ken details how both human and organic waste can be used together and treated accordingly to create usable soils for crop yields. The US retail market for small farms and home gardeners is great for HumiSoil. With the US drought, lawns and gardens can use a product that grows water and maintains and improves the soil. The Company expects a fantastic 2023 operational year and remains steadfast on its mission of restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands, millions of acres worldwide. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO of America Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB), is back on tonight ‘s New to The Street show giving a corporate update. Speaking with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Andy talks about the Company’s “American Made” products and why he believes American Rebel is “America’s Patriotic Brand.” With gun safes, weapon lockers, concealed-carry weapons (CCW) apparel and backpacks, and its e-bike, sales continue to grow strongly. The Company has five distribution centers and about 400 retail outlets selling American Rebel products. Andy explains the recent acquisition of the original equipment manufacturer of the Champion and Superior products and how that is accretive to The Company’s operations. For ten years, Andy had an Outdoor Cable channel show about bow hunting; as the show grew, he wrote songs played during those TV airings. His one song, “American Rebel” inspired him to start the Company in 2015. The Company’s goal is to create all sorts of “American Rebel” products to grow their brand name recognition. The Company’s e-bike is just one example of a branded product they sell. The e-bike market is growing, and the high-quality bike and its price-point constitute a good consumer purchase. American Rebel will feature its e-bike and other products at the upcoming SHOT trade show in Las Vegas in January 2023. Viewers can learn more about the Company’s mission and products through its strong social media presence, websites, and websites like www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit America Rebel, Inc . - http://www.americanrebel.com/ .

Tonight, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, TV Host Jane King and viewers learn more from Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Dr. Stuart Titus, Chairman. The Company's hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products are hemp cigarettes, smoked in place of tobacco products. The worldwide tobacco industry is a $1T marketplace, and the Company’s Disrupting Tobacco™ products are working on gaining market share. Sandro talks about HPCO’s joint venture with High Sierra Technologies, Inc . created a JV entity, Organipure, Inc. Using High Sierra Technology’s patented proprietary smell removal technique, Organipure, Inc. establishes a hemp product, “Smell-Free.” Many don’t like the smell of hemp and cannabis when smoked. During the segment, Jane smelled two hemp containers, one naturally occurring and the other treated with Organipure’s smell removal technology. The odorless-hemp product can now compete in public spaces, where smoking it without the smell like cannabis can ensue. Hemp is not marijuana, but it does smell similar. Dr. Titus explains how CBD can infuse more rapidly for immediate relaxation from smoking hemp. The Company can add terpenoids and other flavors to the hemp and its rolling papers. Marketing the “Smell–Free” hemp cigarettes is an add-on to the marketing of its smokable hemp products . Since the passing of The US Farm Bill of 2018 , the possibility of using hemp cigarettes as a smoking sensation has been gaining popularity. Hempacco is the first hemp product company that trades on the Nasdaq. With over 64 million Americans using some form of CBD product, the overall market demographics are strong for continued growth at the Company. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ .

New to The Street tonight welcomes Stavros Triant, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Developing Solu t ions, Inc. (OTCPink: DVLP) ($DVLP). Talking with TV Host Jane King, Stavros gives viewers information about the Company’s history and how they entered the “Specialty Pharmacy” market. The Company migrated from being a cannabis health and wellness company into a health and wellness specialty pharmaceutical entity. With assets and a technology platform owned in the telemedicine industry, the Company established relationships with physician groups and pharmacy networks. Currently, post-COVID, telemedicine is a crowded industry space, and the Company decided to hold off on a full-roll out until a more favorable time in the future. But the relationships established during the telemedicine platform's development opened the door to an opportunity in the specialty pharmaceutical market. New drugs with great health restorative benefits are available but not accessible by many or health insurance approved. Local pharmacy outlets sometimes don’t carry these new novel drugs, so a doctor will subscribe an older, less effective drug to a patent, limiting a patient's access to the latest drug treatments. Stavros says the Company’s online specialty pharmacy can enable patients to get the best drug innovation, bypassing a local pharmacy. The specialty pharmaceutical marketplace is a fragmented industry made up of small businesses in local demographics. DVLP is aggressively seeking acquisitions that can enhance its distribution channels for much-needed drugs, increase its market demographics, looks to reduce operational costs, and improve bottom-line results. Throughout 2023, Stavros tells viewers they intend to build necessary office infrastructures and hire key personnel to handle the expected growth from its operations. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. - https://goldendeveloping.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) appears on tonight’s show with TV Host Jane King to talk about the Company’s encrypted products for secure and private electronic communications. Alain gives viewers a “Year-in-Review” about Sekur’s operational status. 2022 was a great year in reducing marketing costs, increasing product offerings, opening new international markets, offering new business enterprise solutions, developing B2B reseller agreements, and maintaining good cash-on-hand. With over 5000 active subscribers, management expects further increases heading into 2023. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. SekurVoice, coming to market in 2023, offers subscribers encrypted voice calls and private voicemail. The Company always focuses on privacy issues and the removal of a possible hack attack on subscribers’ data. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. Alain informs views about an independent financial research report done on the Company. FRC (Fundamental Research Corp.) wrote a paid-for comprehensive financial report regarding the Company's current and future operations and its price-per-share expectation. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. never uses any Big Tech open-source platforms, never data mines, never uses 3rd party providers, and never asks for phone numbers. The Company owns and controls its servers in Switzerland, a country with the most stringent privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB):

American Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories and now intends to enter the E-Bike market - www.americanrebel.com .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco's operational segments include manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross. Learn more at hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC: DVLP):

Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC: DVLP) is a public online health and wellness start-up company that delivers nutritional supplements, including vitamins, tinctures, soft gels, and topical application products. Its pharmaceutical division provides specialty medicine with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United States. The recent four (4) specialty pharmacy acquisitions in 2022 have capacitated the Company's service offerings to the States of Michigan and Florida with a consolidated revenue of $100M. The Company positioned itself to build shareholder value by setting the highest service, reliability, and safety standards in our rapidly growing industry - https://goldendeveloping.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

