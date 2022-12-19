Food Stabilizers Market Valuation to Reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2030 at 3.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Food Stabilizers Market Size, Share, Trends, and Industry Analysis by Source (Natural, and Synthetic), Application (Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Bakery & Confectionery, Convenience Food, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Beverages, and Others), and Region - Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Food Stabilizers Market Information by Source, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Market Synopsis

Food stabilizers are additives that can be produced both naturally and artificially. The demand for plant-based food derivatives has increased due to the growing popularity of organic foods. Recent developments in disposable income and the expansion of social media have raised public awareness of the various facets of food culture, which has fueled the market for food stabilizers overall rise. Food stabilizers are an essential component of the food and beverage sector; therefore, shortly, it is anticipated that greater openness regarding the kind and quantity of food stabilizers used in food items will boost the market's growth. Some generally accepted food stabilizers are ammonium carrageenan, agar, alginate, oat gum, potassium alginate, calcium gluconate, furcelleran, and sodium aluminum phosphate.

The potential benefits of food stabilizers, such as moisture retention and improved food texture and quality, encourage producers to use them. A competitive environment is being created by the rising investment in the food industry and the new market participants in developed nations, leading to the development new technologies to support the market expansion for food stabilizers. Food stabilizers are chemicals used to give foods a distinct body and smooth out their texture. The food stabilizers enable the components that struggle to blend effectively with other components and maintain homogeneity. Food stabilizers have a wide range of applications since they may hold flavoring chemicals in dispersion. They are employed in the preparation of many different foods.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3.2 Billion CAGR 3.5% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Demand For Processed & Convenience Food And Frozen Food rapid urbanization and increasing working population

Market Competitive Landscape:

The valuable contenders in the food stabilizers market are:

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Tate & Lyle (UK)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Nexira (France)

DowDuPont (US)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

Ashland (US)

CP Kelco (US)

Hydrosol (Germany)

Palsgaard (Denmark)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Food stabilizer sales are anticipated to increase due to increased use in products to stop fruit from settling in products, stop ice crystal formation in frozen foods, and prevent oil and water emulsions from separating in products. The market for food stabilizers is expanding due to rising packaged food production and consumption and rising consumer demand for longer-lasting food preservation. The size of the food stabilizers market will eventually increase as the production and consumption of food stabilizers rise. Increased investment in research and development due to the expanding need for food stabilizers in many food and beverage items, along with a desire for processed and convenience foods, will improve the market.

The market will also benefit from the growing effect of modernized food consumption patterns, increased disposable income, and rising acceptance of food stabilizers in various food products, including sauce, beverages, and baked goods. Due to the rise of convenience and organic foods and the influence of westernized eating patterns, the usage of food stabilizers has increased recently. The convenience food industry is expanding, and the rise in disposable income and the demand for food stabilizers in the dairy and confectionery sectors are all driving factors in the market. The market for food stabilizers is driven partly by the rising demand for quick-service restaurants worldwide due to the increasing popularity of various international cuisines.

Market Restraints:

The market for food stabilizers will face additional challenges during the forecast period because of increased customer preference for fresh foods and tightening government usage and quantity limits. The market for food stabilizers is driven by expanding convenience food demand, the influence of westernized eating habits, and a preference for specialized and custom mixes among food and beverage processors, all of which have fueled the use of food stabilizers in the industry.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 problem significantly impacted the market. The closure of several manufacturing facilities, which caused a slowdown in the production of food stabilizers worldwide, had terrible repercussions for the producers of food stabilizers.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes bakery & confectionery, meat, dairy & frozen desserts, poultry & seafood, beverages, and convenience food. By source, the market includes natural and synthetic.

Regional Insights

Growing consumer awareness of healthy food options is a significant factor in the market's expansion, along with an increase in the consumption of alcoholic beverages in APAC and North America and rising demand for food stabilizers in the dairy and confectionery industries, among other important factors. According to sales and volume, Europe is the food stabilizer's largest market. The area's food stabilizers market is driven by confectionery and bakery product producers' growing preference for specialized and bespoke blends. Additionally, the need for natural components in packaged foods has impacted consumer purchasing decisions for ingredients, which is anticipated to fuel the usage of natural stabilizers in the area.

To increase their market share in the market for food stabilizers, the major companies are now concentrating on product development and market expansion. Food stabilizers are crucial in giving food a better flavor, color, and consistency. Customers in this area are particularly interested in bakery-based goods. In contrast, the popularity of cuisines like Italian food worldwide drives up per capita spending on final goods. Sales in the United States have been driven by the expanding practice of mixing food stabilizer components with raw food resources to produce exact personalized food products. Throughout the forecasting period, it is anticipated to persist. The nation's leading brands are modifying various stabilizer agents in response to customer preferences.

