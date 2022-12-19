Sales of Cloud Based Contact Center Market Will Raise at Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 18% to Reach Worth of US$ 120 Bn | Data from FMI Experts

During the projection period, Europe Cloud Based Contact Center Market is predicted to be the leading market for Cloud Based Contact Center. The United States is expected to account for the highest market of US$ 41.6 Bn by the end of 2032. Also, the market in the country is projected to account for an absolute dollar growth of US$ 33.5 Bn

The cloud-based contact center market revenues were estimated at US$ 19 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 120 Bn.



The service providers specialize in deploying cloud-based systems for use cases that are specialized to particular industries. Implementation services assist clients in quickly achieving their business goals by implementing cloud strategy by planning, acquiring access to existing systems, doing quality assessment and verification, and providing support. Whether a private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid cloud is used, implementation services guarantee a smooth and secure deployment. Scalability, flexibility for shifting workloads, increased productivity, agility, improved application security, and cost savings are the key factors impacting the expanding demand for cloud migration services.

The impact of Covid-19 on Cloud Based Contact Center Market

With the onset of COVID-19, businesses were able to integrate home workers into the contact center setting owing to virtual contact centers. IVR and automatic call distribution are two examples of technologies that are becoming more widely available as stakeholders in the cloud-based contact center business become more aware of this opportunity. Virtual contact centers are becoming more important as a tool for assuring business resilience and continuity while serving customers and clients.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. The companies in Cloud Based Contact Center market are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies.

Some of the recent developments of key in Cloud Based Contact Center providers are as follows:

In March 2022, 8x8 revolutionized the role of the contact center agent by introducing a new 8x8 contact center composed experience. An entirely browser-based, design-driven interface, the 8x8 Agent Workspace provides a personalized and intuitive user experience. The contact center and unified communications features are only found in this one application.

In February 2021, together, Orange Business Service and the international engineering and service company Kone Corporation moved Kone's contact center infrastructure to the cloud.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Cloud Based Contact Center Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Cloud Based Contact Center in terms of Solution (Automatic Call Distribution , Agent Performance Optimization, Dialers, Interactive Voice Response, Computer Technology Interaction, Reporting and Analytics, Security, Others) Service (Professional Service, Managed Service) Application (Call Routing and Queuing, Data Integration and Recording, Chat Quality and Monitoring, Real-Time Decision-Making, Workforce Optimization) Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud) Organization Size (Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retails, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication And Information Technology Enabled Services, Others) across five Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Cloud Based Contact Center Market Segmentation

By Solution:

Automatic Call Distribution

Agent Performance Optimization

Dialers

Interactive Voice Response

Computer Technology Interaction

Reporting and Analytics

Security

Others

By Services:

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Application:

Call Routing and Queuing

Data Integration and Recording

Chat Quality and Monitoring

Real-Time Decision-Making

Workforce Optimization



By Deployment Model:

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Verticals:

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retails

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication and Information Technology Enabled Services

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA



