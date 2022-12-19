Submit Release
RE: Interstate 89- South of Richmond Exit

At this time traffic is back to moving on 89 Southbound just south of the Richmond Exit. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Williston

Subject: Interstate 89- South of Richmond Exit

 

Interstate 89 in the area south of the Richmond exit is currently at a stop due to a motor vehicle crash. Troopers are on scene.

 

Updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available.  Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Williston

802.878.7111

 

 

RE: Interstate 89- South of Richmond Exit

