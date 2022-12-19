RE: Interstate 89- South of Richmond Exit

At this time traffic is back to moving on 89 Southbound just south of the Richmond Exit. Please drive carefully.

VSP Williston

From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, December 19, 2022 8:21 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Interstate 89- South of Richmond Exit

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 in the area south of the Richmond exit is currently at a stop due to a motor vehicle crash. Troopers are on scene.

Updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

VSP Williston

802.878.7111