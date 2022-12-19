ONE LANE CLOSED- I 89 S MM 68.4 (BOLTON)
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 68.4 in the town of Bolton which is just before Waterbury town line is currently down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash. The left lane is closed. Troopers, fire and rescue are on scene.
Updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
VSP Williston
802.878.7111