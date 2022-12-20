Chris Del Bosco, Ski Cross Former World Champion and multi Gold Medalist has joined Team USA

Del Bosco’s moved from the Canadian team in an effort to begin to build the Ski cross program in America.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The former World Champion and grandfather of ski cross, Chris Del Bosco, has announced that he is returning to race for the Red White and Blue this season. After 15 historic World Cup seasons and three Olympic appearances for Canada, Del Bosco, who is a dual citizen wants to return home to build the sport in the US.

“I’ve always thought about the potential of coming back and finishing things out and racing for the US,” Del Bosco said, adding that he hopes to bring recognition back to the sport in the US.”

Del Bosco ended up in Canada because there was no real program when the sport was added to the 2010 Vancouver Games. He was the odds on favorite to win gold at the 2010 Games and had a bronze in his pocket as he rounded the bend near the last section of the course, but in a gutsy last minute pass to win he crashed and ended up fourth. He instantly became a hero for those games.

“Chris deserves the utmost respect from all involved in Ski Cross for his Canadian career,” said former teammate and now Canada’s head Ski Cross coach, Stanley Hayer.

Del Bosco is a former World Champion, has 26 World Cup podiums (10 gold medals) and a collection of Winter X-Games medals (2 gold medals). His most notable victory is off the mountain though, after years of drinking and drug use, he lives each day sober.

“Chris is always a gentleman on the race hill. I admire his motivation and exceptional passion for the sport, and I wish Chris all the best in the upcoming season and I don’t think it will be the last season for this extraordinary athlete," said Klaus Waldner, FIS Race Director Ski Cross.

Chris is currently training with the German Ski Cross team and preparing for the forthcoming season.

There is zero funding for this endeavor and as such, a fundraising campaign has been created to help provide basic funding for living expenses, competitions, and training. Tax deductible donations can be made via World Cup Dreams at https://www.worldcupdreams.org/c-delbosco