Aura Changes Record and Payment Dates for Dividend to be paid in December 2022

/EIN News/ -- ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33 and OTCQX: ORAAF) (“Aura” or the “Company”) announced that, further to the Company’s press release dated December 6, 2022 and in order to satisfy certain administrative requirements in Canada, Aura’s Board of Directors changed the record date (the “Record Date”) and the payment date for its previously announced dividend (the “Dividend”) of US$0.14 per common share (approximately US$10.1 million in total).



The record date for the Dividend has been changed from December 15, 2022 to December 23, 2022, and the payment date for the Dividend has been changed from December 21, 2022 to December 30, 2022.

In accordance with the Company’s dividend policy (the “Dividend Policy”), the Dividend is in respect of and is based on Aura’s expected financial results for the six months ending on December 31, 2022.

The Dividend will be paid on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date. All shareholders of record on the Record Date will receive the Dividend in US dollars. Holders of the Company’s Brazilian Depositary Receipts are expected to receive payment by January 10, 2023 as of Record Date previously announced of December 15, 2022 and will receive the Brazilian Reais equivalent of the Dividend, based on a market exchange rate to be disclosed in a future Press Release, in advance of its payment date.

Between December 19, 2022 and December 23, 2022, the issuance and cancellation of BDRs will be interrupted.

The Dividend is not subject to withholding taxes at the time of payment by the Company.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has four additional gold projects in Brazil: Almas, under construction; Borborema and Matupá, in development, and São Francisco, in care & maintenance, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

