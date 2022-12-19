On Board Charger Market to Showcase USD 16 Billion Industry Opportunity by 2030, Predicts Strategic Market Research

The Global On Board Charger Market size was USD 4.6 Billion in 2021 and USD 5.3 Billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow USD 16 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15%. High Cost of EV Charging at Public Station and Government Initiatives to Fuel the Industry Growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market value of On Board Chargers in 2021 was USD 4.6 billion, and it will be USD 16 billion by 2030, growing at a 15% CAGR. The tools used in electric vehicles to recharge the batteries are known as On Board Chargers. These chargers use Direct Current (DC) to charge the traction batteries from an input of Alternating Current (AC).







The On Board Charger Market Insights:

By power output, the 11kW to 22kW segment held the highest position in the market in 2020, with a 41.0% revenue share.

In 2020, the passenger car segment significantly ruled the market, with the highest share of 35.0% on the basis of vehicle type.

On the basis of propulsion type, the BEV segment ruled the entire market with a share of 67.0% in 2020.

Asia Pacific significantly held the largest market position in 2020, with 38.0% of the revenue share.

Factors influencing the On Board Charger Market growth:

Factors like the high cost of electric vehicle charging at the public station and increasing government initiatives for constructing electric vehicle charging infrastructure are influencing the market growth rate.

The demand for On Board Chargers is fuelled by the high cost of recharging an electric vehicle at public charging stations. Public charging stations near highways, shopping centres, and places of business are liable to higher commercial electric rates than home rates. An electric vehicle uses an On Board Charger to recharge the traction battery by transforming the grid's AC input to the DC input needed to charge the batteries. The primary factor fuelling the market's progress is the increase in public and private AC charging stations worldwide.





The electric car On Board Chargers market is expanding due to rising government initiatives to build charging infrastructure. Creating a two-way On Board Charger (V2G) for upcoming electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles will present potential opportunities for the electric vehicle On Board Charger market.





On Board Charger Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of On Board Chargers is done on the basis of power output, Vehicle type, propulsion type, and Region.

By Power Output

11 kW to 22 kW

Less than 11 kW

More than 22 kW





By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Buses

Boats

Medium & Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Vans

Others

By Propulsion Type

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)





For Region

North America

Canada

U.S.A.

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea





Europe

UK.

Germany

Latin America

Brazil





Middle East & Africa





By power output, the 11kW to 22kWy segment held the highest position in the market in 2020, with a 41.0% revenue share. The tri-phase AC 11-22 kW chargers take 2-4 hours to charge an electric vehicle fully. As a public charging station, a tri-phase AC charger is widely utilized. Statistics from Transport & Environment show that tri-phase AC chargers are used in 61% of public chargers in Europe.

In 2020, the passenger car segment significantly ruled the market, with the highest share of 35.0% on the basis of vehicle type. The need for On Board Chargers will rise with the worldwide increasing sales of electric passenger automobiles.

On the basis of propulsion type, the BEV segment ruled the entire market with a share of 67.0% in 2020. The increase in BEVs is driving the expansion of the segment. Several manufacturers, including Audi, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz, have held the maximum market share in the BEV class.

Asia Pacific significantly held the largest market position in 2020, with 38.0% of the revenue share. The increase in government initiatives drives the expansion of regional markets to promote the sales of electric vehicles in nations like China and India. For instance, one of the key reasons influencing the sales of EV On Board Chargers in China is the sales quotas that the Chinese government implemented for the years 2019, 2020, & 2021.





On-board Charger Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2020 USD 4.6 billion The revenue forecast in 2030 USD 16 billion Growth rate CAGR of 15% The base year of estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2021 - 2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2030 Report Coverage company market share, Revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Power output, vehicle type, propulsion type, region Power output Less than 11 kW, 11 kW to 22 kW, and more than 22 kW Vehicle type Medium & Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Boats, Passenger Car, Buses, Vans, and Others Propulsion type Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) Regional scope Asia Pacific; Europe; Latin America; MEA North America; Country scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; U.K.; China; South Korea; Japan; Brazil Key companies profiled Ficosa Internacional S.A., Delta Energy Systems; AVID Technology Limited; Eaton, Toyota Industries Corporation; Bel Fuse Inc.; Stercom Power Solutions, STMicroelectronicsinnolectric AG; BRUSA Elektronik AG; Siemens; Innolectric AG; Current Ways Inc.; Eaton Corporation; Infineon Technologies AG; Innoelectric GmbH.





Key players in the On Board Charger Market:

Bel Fuse Inc.

Delta Energy Systems

Ficosa Internacional SA

STMicroelectronics

Toyota Industries Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Starcom Power Solutions GmbH

AVID Technology Limited

Siemens

Innolectric AG

Innoelectric GmbH

BRUSA Elektronik AG

Current Ways Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Recent Developments

On April 2022, the global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. based in California, announced collaboration with Meta System to become a provider of on-board power management module products for its ultra-luxurious FF 91 EV and upcoming FF 81 vehicles.





On September 2022, Onsemi launched three silicon carbide (SiC)-based power module in transfer molded technology for on board chargers. It is now available in all-electric vehicles' on-board charging and high voltage (HV) DCDC conversion (xEV).





