Spinal Fusion Devices Market is estimated to be US$ 10.7 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market, By Product Type (Cervical Fusion Device, Thoracolumbar Device, and Interbody Fusion Device), By Surgery (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spinal fusion, also called spondylodesis or spondylosynthesis, is a neurosurgical or orthopedic surgical technique that fuses two or more vertebrae, this procedure can be performed at any level of the spine and restricts any movement between the fused vertebrae. The two primary types of medical devices used in spinal fusion surgery include pedicle screws and anterior interbody cages or spacers.When a spinal fusion is determined to be appropriate, the surgical technique used may varySpine instrumentation includes implants such as rods, plates, screws, interbody devices, cages, and hooks, implanted instrumentation stabilizes the spine immediately after surgery and helps maintain proper alignment during fusion. This is an option when movement is the source of pain, such as movement in a part of the spine that is arthritic or unstable due to injury, disease, or the normal aging process. Spinal fusion is surgery that removes the motion between two or more vertebrae in your spine to permanently join them, spinal fusion involves a technique designed to mimic the normal healing process of broken bones. During a spinal fusion, the surgeon places bone or bone-like material into the space between two spinal vertebrae, metal plates, screws, and rods can be used to hold the vertebrae together, allowing them to heal into a solid unit. The global spinal fusion devices market is segmented into cervical fusion devices, thoracic fusion devices, and lumbar fusion devices. Rapid adoption of spine navigation software and favorable health insurance coverage are expected to boost the cervical device segment. Lumbar fusion devices are expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period, Lumbar fusion is a complex operation that requires the use of screws placed between the vertebrae. Posterior thoracic fusion is a surgical technique where the surgeon is able to fuse the parts of the thoracic spine together, this may be necessary in cases of trauma, where the thoracic spine is fractured and requires screws and rods as abutments for internal support. Growth of the geriatric population and increase in the incidence of spine disorders are driving the market growth, in addition, expansion of spinal surgery indications is driving the market growth.

The report “Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market, By Product Type (Cervical Fusion Device, Thoracolumbar Device, and Interbody Fusion Device), By Surgery (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

Key Highlights:

In July 2022, Wenzel Spine, a leader in the development of innovative stand-alone spinal fusion technology and diagnostics, announced a landmark achievement in company history with the first awake spinal fusion procedure using the VariLift-LX interbody implant in July.

In June 2022, Camber Spine reported that it is entering the next phase of a full national launch of its SPIRA-P Posterior Lumbar Spacer and recently commercialized its SPIRA-T Oblique Posterior Lumbar Spacer.

In November 2022, NuVasive, Inc., a leader in spine technology innovation focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally invasive, procedurally integrated solutions, hosted a virtual event in November showcasing the latest innovations in the company's market-leading 360 portfolio.





Request Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5003

Analyst View:

Spinal fusion is one of the most important and useful for people, spinal fusion is usually an effective treatment for fractures, deformities, or instability of the spine. Spinal fusion permanently joins two or more vertebrae in your spine to improve stability, correct deformity or reduce pain Doctors may recommend spinal fusion to treat: Spinal deformities. Spinal fusion can help correct deformities of the spine, such as lateral curvature of the spine (scoliosis). Innovation in the global spinal fusion devices market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in carboxymethyl cellulose products that are more efficient to use. Several manufacturers are focusing on developing surgical robots that can be used in spinal fusion surgeries with the company's implants and navigation tools, this has paved the way for several strategic collaborations and new product launches that are expected to drive market growth.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market, By Product Type (Cervical Fusion Device, Thoracolumbar Device, and Interbody Fusion Device), By Surgery (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Spinal-Fusion-Devices-Market-5003

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market accounted for US$ 6.54 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 10.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9%. The Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market is segmented based on product type, surgery and Region.

Based on product type, Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market is segmented into Cervical Fusion Device, Thoracolumbar Device, and Interbody Fusion Device.

Based on surgery, Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market is segmented into Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery.

By Region, the Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market

The prominent players operating in the Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market includes, Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes, Globus Medical, Inc., B. Braun, Captiva Spine, Spinal Elements, Inc., Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., NuVasive Inc. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market, By Product Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Cervical Fusion Device Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Thoracolumbar Device Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Interbody Fusion Device Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market, By Surgery Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Open Spine Surgery Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



To know more: Click here

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse for Related Reports:

1. Spinal Surgery Devices Market, By Device Type (Spinal Decompression (Corpectomy, Discectomy, Facetectomy, Foraminotomy, and Laminotomy), Spinal Fusion (Cervical Fusion, Interbody Fusion, ThoracoLumbar Fusion, and Other Spinal Fusions), Fracture Repair Devices, Arthroplasty Devices, and Non-fusion Devices), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

2. Global Spinal Implant Market, By Implant Type (Fusion Implant, Non Fusion Implants, and Bone Grafts), By Application, (Posterior Spine Fusion, Posterolateral Gutter Fusion, Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion, Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion, Anterior Spine Fusion, Anterior Lumbar Fusion, and Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2029

3. Global Electroceutical Devices Market, By Product Type (Cardiac Pacemakers, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Retinal Implants, Cochlear Implants, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators, Sacral Neuromodulators and Others), By Type of Device (Implantable Electroceutical Devices and Non-Invasive Electroceutical Devices), By End-User (Hospitals, Academic Research Institutions, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com