Fivestar Signs Zach Jonas as Chief Growth Officer, Kyle Harrison as VP of Business Development and Athlete Relations
Additions to Leadership Team Will Help Fast-Track Company and Technology ExpansionHANOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports technology startup Fivestar has hired veteran sports technology executive Zach Jonas as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and lacrosse legend Kyle Harrison as Vice President of Business Development and Athlete Relations.
These additions to Fivestar’s leadership team follow the company’s recent launch of the Fivestar App, the world’s first and only sports highlight rating mobile app, which is designed to create a socially safe environment and change how athletes and fans share and consume sports content.
As CGO, Jonas will oversee the expansion of Fivestar, as well as the development, user experience, and adoption of the Fivestar App. Harrison will be responsible for identifying and signing athlete partnerships and corporate sponsorship agreements. He also will serve as Fivestar athlete brand ambassador, helping to raise awareness for the app, drive downloads, scout and onboard future brand ambassadors, host events, and more.
“We are thrilled to have both Zach and Kyle join the Fivestar leadership team,” says Erin McNeally, CEO, Fivestar. “While each brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the organization, they share an equal love and passion for sports, and their common backgrounds as both athletes and entrepreneurs perfectly position them to accelerate the growth of the company and the Fivestar App.”
Jonas brings more than 17 years of experience in growth marketing, brand strategy, partnerships, and media sales to Fivestar. He spent seven years in San Francisco, leading teams and growing mobile advertising revenue for Meta and Twitter’s largest brands, including Uber, Airbnb, Booking.com, and Delta. In 2017, Jonas relocated to Boston to collaborate with NFL quarterback Tom Brady as his VP of Marketing and Content for TB12. There, he designed, built, and implemented the entire digital experience for TB12’s mobile app, website, email, social, and advertising.
In 2018, Jonas co-founded a sports marketing SaaS platform which helped professional athletes monetize their brand. There he structured and led the negotiations with the company’s initial partners, launching a new revenue source for the business. In 2020, Jonas stepped down as Chief Business Officer to an advisor role before the company was sold to Dapper Labs in 2021 for their NFT marketplace strategy.
Harrison, a pro-lacrosse champion with a 17-year professional career in both Major League Lacrosse (MLL) and the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), has extensive experience working with brands to drive product awareness and growth, as well as negotiating athlete contracts. As the Captain of the PLL Redwoods Lacrosse Club, Harrison was named Director of Players and Inclusion. He is also a member of the Maryland U.S. Lacrosse Chapter Hall of Fame and The Johns Hopkins Hall of Fame, and a recipient of the 2005 Tewaaraton Trophy as the National Player of the Year.
Launched in 2022, the Fivestar App offers a dedicated digital platform focused solely on sports highlights, giving athletes worldwide the opportunity to showcase their performances and have them rated by users. Employing unique algorithms to calculate both athlete and fan ratings, the Fivestar App provides a comment-free environment for users to curate sports highlights, while contributing and receiving productive feedback.
Prior to the Fivestar App launch, athletes have relied on other social media platforms to share their highlights, but none of these platforms are specific to sports and many of them are often filled with distractors and negativity. The Fivestar App tackles these challenges with a unique rating system that elevates sports highlights in an anti-bullying, supportive, interactive space, while leveling the playing field for athletes to get recognized regardless of their sport, level of play, or location.
The Fivestar App is now free to download and available on all Android and iOS devices. Search Fivestar Highlights on Google Play or the Apple App store, or by clicking here: https://fivestarapp.onelink.me/7kih/2mn06oaf.
