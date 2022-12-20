Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Michigan
Leading ABA Provider Set to Open Newest Location in Jenison, MIJENISON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced a new center location in Jenison, Michigan. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, southwest Michigan and central Illinois. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States. As the need for ABA services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue it’s mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy services to communities that need them.
Lighthouse Autism Center offers autism therapy in a natural, play-based environment that encourages children to explore their natural interests. At the newest center in Jenison, Michigan, children will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion, a unique clinical model that fuses the best practices of ABA and speech therapy into one innovative approach to autism treatment. Developed by a team of dually certified BCBA/SLP’s, some of only a handful in the world, children will participate in co-treat sessions where three clinicians collaborate with one child to develop goals and deliver therapy. Through this model, children are making greater progress, faster, all while having fun.
Regional Clinical Director, Natalie Lovejoy, who oversees all centers in Michigan will lead the opening of this location. “As someone who was born and raised Michigan, I could not be more excited to expand our services here. Not only that, but families will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion, our unique clinical model that fuses ABA and speech therapy together. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and for families in Michigan to be able to access this caliber of services is just incredible,” said Lovejoy.
The Jenison center is slated to open in the spring of 2023. The facility will provide autism services to 25 children and their families and create over 40 new jobs in the area. To learn or more or inquire about enrollment, visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past ten years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. By offering an innovative clinical model called Lighthouse Fusion in a natural, play-based environment, Lighthouse brings together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock each child’s unique potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
Media Contact:
Allison Gonyon
Marketing Manager
(574) 345-0807
