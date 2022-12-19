Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort Selects Passport Technology's Lush Loyalty Kiosk & Rewards Platform as Passport Enters South Dakota

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement for the gaming industry, today announced the selection of Passport's Lush™ loyalty and rewards platform and Mira™ player enrollment kiosks, at Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort: Deadwood Casino and Gaming Hotel ("Tin Lizzie"). This relationship marks Passport's entry into South Dakota.

Passport's Lush loyalty platform introduces new opportunities for casino operators to increase player enrollment, engagement, and point redemption through customizable games, promotions, and dynamic offers.

"The Lush platform has all the tools to help us continue building customer loyalty and engagement. We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer's experience which made Lush a no-brainer," says Tin Lizzie Resort General Manager, David Knight. "The flexibility the Lush platform brings to our operations just made sense. We are looking forward to having a simplistic yet robust tool for enrollments, promotions, drawings, game, and point redemptions at Tin Lizzie."

As the industry's first HTML5, cloud-based loyalty and rewards platform, operators can customize an unlimited number of branding, gamification, virtual drawings, multipliers, and patron-specific promotions through Lush's secure web application. Tin Lizzie guests will benefit from self-service features like player club enrollment, card reprints, dynamic games, and offers through the Lush kiosk. With configurable gifting options and the industry's first Earn and Shop redemption portal, guests can instantly redeem points for e-gift cards, physical gift cards, real merchandise, or specific property inventory.

"Tin Lizzie remains one of the premier operators in and around Deadwood, South Dakota, and we are excited to bring Lush as an integral part of their new and expanded player development strategy," said Diallo Gordon, Principal - Digital Wallet, Loyalty & Innovation for Passport.

"We are delighted to expand our loyalty suite of service and products to the South Dakota market and work collaboratively with savvy and tested operators like Tin Lizzie," stated Cleve Tzung, CEO of Passport. "Lush will be a transformative and effective tool in driving guest satisfaction and player engagement; a true differentiator within this competitive market, where casinos share doors and walls."

About Tin Lizzie:

https://www.tinlizzie.com

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com

Contact Information:

Tayla Polia

Director, Communication

tayla@passporttechnology.com

747-273-7469



