Senti Bio to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a biotechnology company innovating next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary gene circuit platform, today announced that Tim Lu, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. PT.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the “ Events & Presentations ” section of the Senti Bio website.

About Senti Bio

Our mission is to create a new generation of smarter medicines that outmaneuver complex diseases using novel and unprecedented approaches. To accomplish this, we are building a synthetic biology platform that may enable us to program next-generation cell and gene therapies with what we refer to as Gene Circuits. These novel and proprietary Gene Circuits are designed to reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions and respond to their cellular environments. We aim to design Gene Circuits to improve the intelligence of cell and gene therapies in order to enhance their therapeutic effectiveness, precision, and durability against a broad range of diseases that conventional medicines do not readily address.

Our synthetic biology platform utilizes off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells, outfitted with Gene Circuit technologies, to target particularly challenging liquid and solid tumor oncology indications. Our lead product candidate is SENTI-202 for the treatment of CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing hematologic malignancies, such as AML and MDS. We are developing an additional CAR-NK product candidate, SENTI-301A, for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and other GPC3 positive cancers. We also have a CAR-NK program for the treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC) and other CEA positive cancers, SENTI-401. We have also demonstrated the breadth of our Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology and have executed partnerships with Spark Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics to advance these capabilities.

