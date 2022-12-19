Cybersecurity Startup Dazz Appoints Julie O'Brien as Chief Marketing Officer

With more than two decades of experience, O'Brien joins the Dazz executive team to help organizations solve cloud security remediation challenges

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dazz, the leader in cloud security remediation, has announced the appointment of Julie O'Brien as Chief Marketing Officer. Julie brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling high performing organizations to Dazz as the company enters its next phase of growth. She will be part of the leadership team and report directly to the CEO, Merav Bahat.

Julie has driven growth and innovation strategies for some of the industry's most influential technology companies, including Nutanix, Box and Cisco. Her career experience spans leadership positions at venture-backed startups, high-growth businesses and public corporations. Most recently, Julie served as CMO of cybersecurity startup AttackIQ, where she built and led the global marketing organization. Her areas of expertise include brand building, category-creation, growth marketing, product marketing, customer advocacy, go-to-market strategies, and IPO readiness. Julie is a board member of non-profit Workforce Opportunity Services and an advisor to privately-held Influitive.

"While the global economy continued to deteriorate in 2022, cloud breaches were on the rise," said Merav Bahat, CEO of Dazz. "Development and cybersecurity teams are now facing unprecedented pressure to optimize resources and prioritize business risk. Dazz is uniquely positioned to help on both fronts. As we enter our next phase of growth, I am delighted to welcome Julie to the team. She is a proven leader with a long tenure of building world-class marketing organizations, and her breadth of experience will be invaluable as we scale the company and deliver the industry's leading solution for cloud security remediation."

Dazz emerged out of stealth in December 2021 and raised a total of $60 million to date. Its investors include some of the world's most prominent venture capital firms, including Insight Partners, Greylock, Index Ventures and Cyberstarts. The company is rapidly building its go-to-market and operations organization, including sales, marketing and customer success in the United States, and already counts two dozen of the Fortune 500 as customers.

"I'm excited to join Dazz and bring delight to our customers with a simple, dev-friendly way to manage alerts, prioritize risk, and fix vulnerability issues at the source," said Julie O'Brien, CMO of Dazz. "Dazz is a force multiplier for cybersecurity and app development teams, who are now able to get the right fix, to the right person, with the right context, and close the risk window incredibly fast."

About Dazz

Dazz accelerates cloud remediation for security and engineering teams. The Dazz Remediation Cloud maps your code-to-cloud pipelines, reduces security alerts to their key root causes, and remediates issues right in the developer's workflow. With Dazz, you gain full pipeline visibility, cut through alert noise, increase the value of existing tools, and shrink your risk window by reducing time to remediate. Visit us at dazz.io and follow us on Twitter at @dazz_io and LinkedIn at dazz-io.

Contact Information:

Tamar Harel

Media Consultant

tamar@shalomtelaviv.com

+972508879311



