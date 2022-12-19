21st Century Marketing Group Licenses Zerify Defender to Protect Confidential Client Data

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTCQB: ZRFY), the 21-year-old cybersecurity company focused on secure video conferencing solutions, today announced that 21st Century Marketing Group has licensed Zerify Defender to protect confidential client data.



According to Anthony Lombardi, President of 21st Century Marketing Group, a NY based benefits brokerage and consulting firm, “purchasing Zerify Defender was important for myself and my agency for two reasons: 1) to protect the data and privacy of my clients both during video conferencing as well as the 24/7 protection of my laptop and desktop when enrolling employees and members into a number of online benefit portals, 2) with the workforce today that is remote or hybrid, offering a unique proactive benefit solution to my clients and their employees will be a big part of our 2023 strategy".

“Protecting client data is both a compliance requirement as well as a sound business strategy,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Most data thieves are professional criminals deliberately trying to steal information they can turn into cash. While stolen credentials (from keylogging attacks), Ransomware and Phishing continue to round out the top five attack vectors, stealing confidential data via video conferencing is now a growing concern. According to the latest IBM breach report, the average size of a data breach in the US is now $9.44 million, and 60% of small businesses go out of business within six months of a data breach,” continued Kay.

“That’s why our Zerify Defender is so important, it truly is the Swiss Army Knife of cyber protection, it is the only solution in the world that locks down your camera, microphone, audio-out speakers, keyboard, clipboard and protects against screen scraping malware. Additionally, Defender protects your sensitive information while using any video conferencing system i.e. Zoom, Teams, Webex, Pexip, others. There is no other solution on the market with such a comprehensive protection capability,” says Kay.

“Having the 21st Century Marketing Group license our software is like icing on the cake for us,” says Kay, “Zerify was just listed as the leader in Aite Novarica’s Secure Video Conferencing Report.”

To learn more about Zerify’s secure video conferencing solutions, go to: https://www.zerify.com/



About 21 Century Marketing Group

Offering Innovative Benefit Solutions for Individuals, Families, Businesses & Organizations, 21st Century Marketing Group, located in historic "Hudson Valley" Westchester, New York, is an agency provider that offers a portfolio of benefit-related service products. We offer revolutionary, cutting-edge programs that we design specially for the individuals or group needs through our personalized service. You can be assured that, by deciding to work with us, you are making the right choice.

About Zerify

Zerify Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

