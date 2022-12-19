Connect Biopharma to Present at the San Francisco Biotech Showcase in January

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (Connect Biopharma or the Company), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing T cell-driven therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, today announced that Zheng Wei, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Connect Biopharma will present a corporate update on January 9, at 9:00 am PST, during the upcoming Biotech Showcase taking place in person January 9 – 11, 2023.



Connect Biopharma’s senior leadership team, including Chief Financial Officer, Steven Chan and Chief Medical Officer, Chin Lee, MD, MPH will also be available for meetings with potential investors and partners in San Francisco during the Biotech Showcase / JP Morgan Healthcare Conference week.

Meetings can be requested through the Biotech Showcase Partnering Platform or by contacting Connect Biopharma at investors@ConnectPharm.com.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a U.S. and China-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell research. The Company is building a rich pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company’s lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and asthma. The Company’s second most advanced product candidate, CBP-307, is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptor and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The Company’s third product candidate, CBP-174, is a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis.

