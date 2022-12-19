Recce Pharmaceuticals Establishes Anti-Infective Research Unit at Murdoch Children’s Research Institute

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:



Recce’s new Anti-Infective Research Unit located within Murdoch Children's world-leading research facilities – internationally recognized for medical research breakthroughs

Fit-for-purpose laboratory space will be allocated solely to this work within Murdoch Children's – one of the top three children’s research institutes worldwide

Dedicated Murdoch Children's team with access to infectious disease and other expertise together with millions of dollars in specialist infrastructure to support Recce’s expanding anti-infective pipeline

Recce will streamline ongoing pre-clinical programs and explore new research development opportunities

Subsidised collaborative for tackling infectious diseases – cost-efficient studies, laboratory space provided at no additional cost



SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q) (the Company), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced the commencement of an Anti-Infective Research (AIR) Unit through the execution of a research collaboration agreement with Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (Murdoch Children's). The agreement secures a dedicated research team of infectious disease experts and fit-for-purpose laboratory space with access to a library of clinical isolates and drug-resistant pathogens.

“We are thrilled to enter this agreement with Murdoch Children's, as it will give Recce direct access to critical pre-clinical laboratory studies,” said Phil Sutton, Ph.D., Vice President of Translational Sciences of Recce Pharmaceuticals. “Access to the facilities within one of the world’s leading research institutes will also allow us to draw upon their impressive resources and clinical expertise.”

James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals, added, “With access to Murdoch Children's world-leading facilities, this agreement will further advance our pre-clinical programs. We are delighted to collaborate with Murdoch Children's in addressing unmet medical needs and look forward to building our anti-infective pipeline.”

Securing this research space supports Recce’s expanding pre-clinical programs, with world-leading infectious disease researchers dedicating their efforts to a suite of pre-clinical studies investigating the antimicrobial activity of RECCE® compounds. The programs continue to be led by Phil Sutton, Ph.D., former Head of Murdoch Children's Mucosal Immunology and Recce’s Vice President of Translational Sciences.

The Company’s work with Murdoch Children's has already played a pivotal role in the delivery of results surrounding ongoing pre-clinical programs, generating R327 data demonstrating strong bactericidal activity against a range of deadly pathogens.

The planned research activities conducted in Recce’s AIR Unit will have a particular focus on advancing the Company’s bacterial sinusitis and Mycobacterium abscessus programs, and more with all intellectual property rights and results owned by the Company.

Murdoch Children’s Research Institute is the largest child health research institute in Australia and one of the top three worldwide for research quality and impact. Based in Melbourne, one of the most innovative cities for world-leading medical research and development, the dedicated research within Recce’s AIR Unit will streamline ongoing pre-clinical programs and explore new research development opportunities.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

