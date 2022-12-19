Aruna Bio Announces Appointment of Mike Ryan to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Mike Ryan to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Ryan brings valuable industry experience to the Company.



"It is a pleasure to welcome Mike, an esteemed industry leader, to our Board of Directors," said Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer of Aruna. "Mike has a strong track record in strategic planning and dealmaking, and his diverse background will be invaluable as we continue efforts to advance Aruna’s lead program, AB126, an unmodified neural-derived exosome with the ability to naturally cross the blood-brain barrier. We are on track to file our first IND in Q2 2023 for stroke as a model indication for acute neurological conditions and will continue to pursue opportunities to maximize the potential of our proprietary neural stem cell line."

Mr. Ryan added, "I am delighted to join Aruna, whose emerging proof-of-concept data in preclinical models of stroke further validate the ability of AB126 to reduce neuro-inflammation, provide neuroprotection, and stimulate neuro-regeneration. I look forward to working with the outstanding team as they continue to explore the applications of AB126."

Mr. Ryan is a seasoned executive, entrepreneur and investor within the early-stage technology and life science industry. Mr. Ryan previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Sedana Medical, from 2011 until shortly before the Company launched on the Nasdaq owned First North stock exchange in Stockholm in 2017. Prior to this, he was the main shareholder and Chief Executive Officer of Artema Medical AB, where he helped orchestrate the Company’s acquisition by Datascope Corporation. Mr. Ryan is one of the Founder Directors of Irrus Investments, the largest angel investment syndicate in Ireland with an emphasis on life science companies. To date, Irrus has invested over €40million in 35 early-stage life science and technology companies in Ireland, UK, Sweden and USA. Mr. Ryan holds a B.Eng in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters in Industrial Engineering from University College Dublin.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body's anti-inflammatory, self-repair, and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company's neural exosome platform can be combined with therapeutics, such as small molecules, siRNAs and proteins, across the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.

