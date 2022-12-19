Luke & Associates Secures Growth Investment from M33 Growth

Healthcare services firm will work in tandem with M33 portfolio company Dependable Health Services to continue to provide quality care and expand offerings

/EIN News/ -- ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luke & Associates (“Luke” or the “Company”), a provider of healthcare and professional services, announced that it has secured a growth investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth-stage investment firm. The Company will work in partnership with M33 Growth portfolio company Dependable Health Services, (“Dependable”), a provider of medical and non-medical staffing services.



M33 Growth announced an investment in Dependable earlier this year and appointed John Sanders as CEO. Sanders will take on the role of CEO of the combined businesses. Co-Founder of Luke, Jim Barfield, will move into the role of Executive Chairman. Rich Hall, Co-Founder and President of Luke will remain in the role of President.

“We love what we do and are proud of the care we have been able to provide over the past 18 years, especially in support of our military and their families,” said Barfield. “This growth funding will allow us to expand our reach to provide more care to more people in more places. This has always been at the heart of Luke’s mission. M33 Growth and Dependable share our passion of providing care which is why we said ‘yes’ to this strategic investment.”

Luke & Associates provides healthcare services to the federal government and commercial entities including the military, their families, and veterans. Dependable provides staffing services to government entities including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) and the Department of Defense (“DoD”). Both companies are responsible for the recruitment, training, credentialing, and management of medical professionals, caregivers and other service professionals and have built reputations as high-quality third-party providers of timely and high-quality care services.

“We are honored to support the growth of companies that we find are also making a positive impact,” said Gabe Ling, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M33 Growth. “Luke has served its customers with integrity and has provided what we believe to be the highest level of care. We look forward to supporting the Company’s ongoing mission and together with Dependable we feel they can exponentially grow the contributions they are making to the communities they serve.”

About Luke & Associates

Luke was founded in 2004 with a mission to provide quality healthcare to our military men, women and families. Since it was established, Luke has employed over 6,000 healthcare workers, delivered care at over 150 military installations, staffed civilian, Veteran Administration (VA) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) clinics or hospitals, and treated millions of patients. Built on a foundation of strong values and ethics, Luke proudly serves federal government and commercial entities by finding and deploying healthcare staffing precisely where and when they are needed. To learn more about Luke, visit https://lukeassoc.com/.

About Dependable Health Services

Dependable is a medical and non-medical staffing agency, serving government agencies, by providing qualified and credentialed professionals in healthcare and allied health positions. Founded in 1996, Dependable has served a variety of government clients, including the Air Force, Department of the Army, Department of the Navy, Customs and Border Protection, and other government entities. Dependable has successfully recruited, credentialed, and placed professionals in positions for these clients through awarded contracts and government purchasing processes. To learn more about Dependable, visit www.dependablehealthservices.com.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that seeks to partner with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. To learn more about M33, visit www.m33growth.com.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Guiang

858-793-2471

cynthia@cgcommunications.com