Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 323,566 in the last 365 days.

5G Technologies USA Gets Award for Industry 4.0 Product that Improves Competitiveness of Small & Medium Manufacturers

Technology breaks entry barriers that exist for Small Manufacturers to venture into Smart Manufacturing.

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Technologies USA Ltd., (an Industry 4.0 product vendor based in New York), has been awarded the “Engineering Product of the Year – Challenger” Award by Digital Engineering Awards (https://www.digitalengineeringawards.com/) for their BorgConnect® Smart Manufacturing Platform, at an award ceremony held on December 13th in New Jersey. BorgConnect® is a simple to implement low cost solution for Small & Medium manufacturers that does not require upfront investment in network infrastructure, does not need dedicated IT personnel to implement or an extended period of installation.

About 5G Technologies USA Ltd.

5G Technologies USA Ltd. is a company within the 5G Group (“5G”) that has developed a smart Industrial IoT platform called BorgConnect® that embodies Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Edge Computing technologies to dynamically optimize energy consumption and improve efficiency, effectiveness & productivity of industrial processes and equipment. The low cost platform requires very minimal IT infrastructure for implementation and serves 4 mobile apps for users to visualize and perform the said optimizations in real time. The company has a customer footprint in Canada, the USA and India, but as a group, 5G has served global leaders across 14 countries over the last two decades. For further information, please visit www.fifthgentech.com.

5G Technologies USA Ltd.,
19W 34th Street,
Suite 1018,
New York, NY 10001-3006.

T. +1 613.368.4809.x203
E. info@5genergy.ca
W. https://www.fifthgentech.com


You just read:

5G Technologies USA Gets Award for Industry 4.0 Product that Improves Competitiveness of Small & Medium Manufacturers

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.