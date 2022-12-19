Edge AI Hardware Market is Anticipated to Grow 2,716 million Units by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 20.8%

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge AI Hardware Market by Device, Processor (CPU, GPU, and ASIC), Function, Power Consumption (Less than 1 W, 1-3 W, 3-5 W, 5-10 W, and more than 10 W), Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", The market is driven by the requirement to capture data in real time and resolve the issues related to latency, privacy, bandwidth, and security; the emergence of AI co-processors for edge computing.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158498281

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market Growth Rate CAGR 20.8% Expected to Reach 2,716 million Units by 2027 Projected Value 1056 million Units in 2022 Largest Share Region APAC Market size available for years 2018-2027 Segments covered



Processor,

Power Consumption,

Device,

Function,

Vertical

Region Geographic Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW Companies Covered Apple (US),

MediaTek (Taiwan),

Qualcomm Technologies (US),

Huawei Technologies (China),

Samsung Electronics (South Korea),

Intel (US),

NVIDIA (US),

IBM(US),

Google (US),

Microsift (US)

are among the key players operating in the Edge AI hardware market.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Edge AI Hardware Market Industry"

142 – Tables

69 – Figures

244 – Pages

In June 2022, Qualcomm Technologies has acquired Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte. Ltd., a mobile network automation and management leader. This acquisition will further accelerate Qualcomm Technologies’ growth in 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) innovation and adoption. Cellwize’s 5G network deployment, automation, and management software platform capabilities will strengthen Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G infrastructure solutions to fuel the digital transformation of industries, power the connected, intelligent edge devices, and support the growth of the cloud economy.

In January 2020, Apple acquired Xonir.ai, a Seattle-based startup, to bring AI inferencing from the cloud to the local hardware.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=158498281

Major Market Developments in Edge AI Hardware Market Industry

In July 2021, Microchip Technology (US) introduced the expansion of its silicon carbide portfolio with a family of high-efficiency, high-reliability 1700 V silicon carbide MOSFET die, discrete, and power modules. Microchip’s 1700 V silicon carbide technology is an alternative to silicon IGBTs.

In June 2021, Cree, Inc. (US) signed a contract with Shenzhen Gospower Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Gospower) (China), a national high-tech enterprise and leader in power electronics converters. Under this contract, CREE offers Cree’s Wolfspeed®650 V silicon carbide MOSFETs for next-generation Common Redundant Power Supply (CRPS) solutions.

What are the key strategies adopted by key companies in the Edge AI hardware market?

The product launch, acquisition and collaboration has been and continues to be some of the major strategies adopted by the key players to grow in the edge AI hardware market.

Related Reports :

The Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Application (Smartphones, Cameras, Drones, Automotive, AR/VR, Robotics, Smart Boards, and PCS), Technology Node (10nm, 20 to 28nm, 7nm and Others), and Geography - Global Forecast The Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market by Technology (Machine learning, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Hardware (Processor, Memory, Network), End-User Industry, and region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com