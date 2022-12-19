Digital Transformation Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Digital Transformation Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to advancements in healthcare systems.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market for Digital Transformation Market size is forecast to reach $1.3 trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2027. Digitalization comprises different types of technologies such as big data and analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and GPS tracking, augmented reality, autonomous robots, simulation, internet of things, cyber security and various others. These technologies are integrated over either new or existing data collection infrastructure to assimilate and analyze the data to derive actionable insights using computer 3d visualization. The Digital Transformation Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to advancements in healthcare systems and improvements in healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives and an increase in per capita healthcare is driving the market growth. Digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into all aspects of how healthcare business interacts with patients, healthcare providers, and regulators. The rise in telemedicine has improved doctor visits across multiple channels digitally and remote patient monitoring uses digital technologies to monitor and capture medical and other health data from patients electronically. Digital transformation is set to improve electronic health records that get generated during any clinical encounter.

Key Takeaways

Artificial Intelligence in healthcare enables consumers to have more precise and accurate data and allows them to gain unprecedented insights into diagnostics.

Adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT in industries and stringent regulations for security is poised to propel market growth.

The water industry is progressing towards a new level due to digitalization which has led to the use of connected and intelligent systems resulting in efficient energy usage, reducing water losses and resource optimization to a much higher extent

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the Digital Transformation Market size during the forecast period due growing demand for digitalization solutions in the region, specifically in the United States owing to the emerging technologies involved in the digitalization.

Segmental Analysis:

Digital Transformation Market Segment Analysis – by Technology: The market segment by technology into Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics and the Internet of Things. The artificial Intelligence segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to Artificial Intelligence offering an array of advantages over clinical decision-making techniques. Implementation of AI in healthcare can enable physicians, doctors and patients with more precise and accurate data, which allows them to gain unprecedented insights into diagnostics, care processes, treatment variability and patient outcomes. Big data analytics helps with the massive volume of data like financial, clinical, administration and operational data available in healthcare which empowers meaningful actions to improve the overall operational efficiency of the industry.

Digital Transformation Market Segment Analysis – by End-User: The market is majorly dominated by the power sector, primarily oil/gas-fired plants and this segment is estimated to surpass 21.3% share by 2027. The coal-fired plants acquired a significant share of the power segment in 2021 owing to the large-scale adoption of digitalization in the fossil-based power generation sector to reduce emissions through optimizing processes and asset usage. The water sector held a significant growth rate owing to the increasing emphasis on promoting efficient water usage and optimization of power usage. The water industry is progressing towards a new level due to digitalization which has led to the use of connected and intelligent systems resulting in efficient energy usage, reducing water losses, and resource optimization to a much higher extent.

Digital Transformation Industry Segment Analysis – by Geography: The Digital Transformation Market by geography has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. North America is expected to dominate the Digital Transformation Market size with a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period 2022-2027. The demand is majorly driven by the growing demand for the healthcare sector in the region, specifically in the United States. It is owing to the emerging technologies involved in digitalization which include IoT, virtual reality, AI and Others. As per the National Institute on Aging, the population aged 65 and over in the United States is anticipated to nearly double in the next three decades which drives the Digital Transformation industry outlook in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Transformation Industry are -

1. IBM Corporation

2. CGI Group Inc.

3. Accenture PLC

4. Deloitte LLP

5. HCL Technologies



