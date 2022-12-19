Epos Now Accelerates Growth
Despite national economic uncertainty, financial technology company Epos Now has accelerated its hiring programme in the Norfolk area.
The needs of our customers have never been greater, which is driving us to accelerate our growth.”NORWICH, NORFOLK, ENGLAND, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwich financial technology company Epos Now has announced a new round of hiring against a national backdrop of economic uncertainty. Bucking local and national hiring freezes, Epos Now is set to increase its hiring efforts in the Norfolk area in 2023.
The company continues to enjoy a booming hiring period having seen its UK headcount grow 9% over the past 3 months. Recently they have seen record levels of onboarding with the business 20 new starters joining the company in November alone, and have forecasted this to continue through 2023.
Epos Now plans to increase its headcount by 30% through 2023, with over 50 active global vacancies today. This trend is set to continue as the company focuses its efforts in developing an industry-leading talent hub within the Norfolk area.
“While other businesses are scaling back hiring,” Richard Nolan, Epos Now’s CPO, said, “The needs of our customers have never been greater, which is driving us to accelerate our growth, as we continue to support merchants to utilise our technology to manage and scale their business.”
“Our growth will be global however with a particular focus on the Norfolk region as we continue to build our reputation as an employer of choice and reinvest back into our local community.”
About Epos Now
Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 55,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create exceptional customer experiences.
With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff, and customer management, as well as supporting businesses' transition to meet a new type of merchant with robust eCommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.
