Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market to Reach USD 93.76 Million by 2028
Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market to Reach USD 93.76 Million by 2028 While Growing at a Steady CAGR of 5.5% in The Forecast Period of 2021 to 2028PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Report, History and Forecast 2021-2028, Breakdown Data by Key Players, Key Regions, Types and Application” assessing numerous factors impacting its trajectory. The global Immunoassay-Gamma Counters market report gives in-depth insights, Challenges, Growth and Upcoming developments about the industry. All composed market statistics data is verified and legal by industry specialists for readers and end users. The report evaluates the Immunoassay-Gamma Counters market over the historical pricing structure, and trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate the opportunities in the Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market.
Global immunoassay-gamma counters market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 93.76 million by 2028. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing adoption of nuclear medicine are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market Competitive Outlook
Acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations were among the market’s inorganic growth strategies. As a result of these activities, Immunoassay-Gamma Counters market participants have been able to increase their clientele and earnings.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Perkin Elmer Inc.
Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG
Hidex
ENERSYS, Co.Ltd.
Shinjin Medics Inc.
LabLogic Systems Ltd.
Laboratory Technologies Inc
Mirion Technologies Inc
An immunoassay is a biochemical test that measures the presence or concentration of a macromolecule or a small molecule in a solution through the use of an antibody or an antigen. The biochemical test is carried out through a device known as “Gamma Counter”. A gamma counter is an instrument to measure gamma radiation emitted by a radionuclide. Unlike survey meters, gamma counters are designed to measure small samples of radioactive material, typically with automated measurement and movement of multiple samples. Growing research and development expenditures, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising patient awareness towards chronic disease treatment is expected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the market. However, high cost of gamma counters, and risk of gamma radiation are the factors expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.
Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market Segmentation:
The global market research observes a number of significant segments and sub-segments based on requirement, application, end users, and geography to acquire an understanding of the market.
Global Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market Scope and Market Size
Immunoassay-gamma counters market is segmented on the basis of product type, well, application, disease condition, purchase mode, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product type, the immunoassay-gamma counters market is segmented into automated, manual/semi-automated. In 2021 automated segment is expected to dominate the market as it has higher production rates, increased productivity, and more efficient use of materials
On the basis of well, the immunoassay-gamma counters market is segmented into multi-well, single-well. In 2021, the multi-well segment is expected to dominate the market because of accurate measurements, and ability to produce higher spectra levels in short period of time.
On the basis of application, the immunoassay-gamma counters market is segmented into radio immunoassays, nuclear medicine assays, others. In 2021, radio immunoassays is expected to dominate the market due to highly specific immune reactions, and higher sensitivity of immune reactions.
On the basis of disease condition, the immunoassay-gamma counters market is segmented into cancer biomarker, infectious diseases, therapeutic drug monitoring, endocrine hormones, allergy, neonatal screening, cardiac markers, auto immune disease, others. In 2021, the cancer biomarkers segment is expected to dominate the market due to technological advancements, increase in investment by government and private sector toward R&D for cancer diagnostics.
On the basis of purchase mode, the immunoassay-gamma counters market is segmented into out-right purchase, rental purchase. In 2021, the out-right purchase segment is expected to dominate the market due to possibility of depreciation deduction, and tax incentives.
On the basis of end user, the immunoassay-gamma counters market is segmented into laboratory, hospitals, research & academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, blood banks, others. In 2021, the laboratory segment is expected to dominate the market due to accuracy and precision.
On the basis of distribution channel, the immunoassay-gamma counters market is segmented into direct sales and third party distributors. In 2021, direct tender segment is expected to dominate the market because of a larger number of players in the market and the geographical presence of these market players.
Trends Impacting the Market
Now the question is which other region PerkinElmer Inc, Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG, and LabLogic Systems Ltd. are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated the large growth in North America immunoassay-gamma counters market and the market leaders are targeting U.S. and Canada for nest pocket revenue 2021.
The global immunoassay-gamma counters market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such PerkinElmer Inc, Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG, and LabLogic Systems Ltd. among others which are the market leaders for immunoassay-gamma counters. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global immunoassay-gamma counters market.
Competitive Landscape and Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market Share Analysis
Immunoassay-gamma counters market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breaath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to immunoassay-gamma counters.
The major companies operating in the global immunoassay-gamma counters market are Hidex Oy, Perkin Elmer Inc, Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, ENERSYS Co. Ltd, Shinjin Medics Inc, LabLogic Systems Ltd, among others.
Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the immunoassay-gamma counters market.
Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market Study and Strategies Carry Out as below:
The report contains a detailed assessment of major industry players operating in the Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market.
It covers latest development strategies, value chain analysis, and key growth prospects accepted by crucial manufacturers of the global market.
It studies growth-oriented micro and macro-economic indicators.
Assessment of recent Immunoassay-Gamma Counters market size, forecast information, and technology improvements within the industry
The research describes current information influencing the strategic scenario and imminent industry trends in the global Immunoassay-Gamma Counters Market.
This report estimates the market size and its contribution to the parent market
Assessment of Immunoassay-Gamma Counters market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis
2021-2028 Latest Updated Research Report with Overview, Definition, TOC, Market Key Players Update
The report includes top market players updated in 2021-2028 with their latest business strategy, sales volume and revenue analysis
The demand for the immunoassay-gamma counters market has been increased in both developed and developing countries, and the reason behind this is an increase in global healthcare expenditure. The immunoassay-gamma counters market is growing due to increased approval of advanced technological products and increased government support. The market will grow in the forecasted period with an increase in strategic initiatives by market players.
What does this Report provide?
How the Immunoassay-Gamma Counters market is evolving?
What is driving and restraining Immunoassay-Gamma Counters dynamics?
How will each Immunoassay-Gamma Counters’s submarket will segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2028?
How will market shares of each of the Immunoassay-Gamma Counters submarkets develop from 2021 to 2028?
Which Immunoassay-Gamma Counters submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2021 to 2028?
How will political regulatory factors influence regional Immunoassay-Gamma Counters markets and submarkets?
Who are the leading players and what are the prospects over the forecast period?
What are the moving and arising advances expected to influence the advancement of the Immunoassay-Gamma Counters market?
The research includes historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecasts until 2028, which offerings the report openly for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers looking for key industry data in simply accessible documents; It is a appreciated resource for consultants, analysts and stakeholders. Tables and graphs
