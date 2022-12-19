Bioasis Technologies Inc. Announces Amendments to Arrangement Agreement with Midatech Pharma plc

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (OTCQB:BIOAF; TSX.V:BTI) (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a multi-asset rare and orphan disease biopharmaceutical company developing clinical stage programs based on epidermal growth factors and a differentiated, proprietary xB3 ™ platform for delivering therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced the following amendments to the terms of the previously announcement arrangement agreement with Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP; AIM:MTPH) (“Midatech”):

Midatech is no longer required to seek delisting from AIM following completion of the arrangement; and





the US$750,000 bridge loan to be provided by Midatech to Bioasis will now be advanced in three equal tranches of US$250,000 (on December 19, 2022, January 3, 2023 and February 6, 2023) instead of the entire amount being advanced immediately, as previously contemplated.





On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a multi-asset rare and orphan disease biopharmaceutical company developing clinical stage programs based on epidermal growth factors and the xB3 ™ platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

About Midatech

Midatech is a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines. Midatech combines approved and development medications with its proprietary and innovative drug delivery technologies to provide compelling products that have the potential to powerfully impact the lives of patients. Midatech has developed three in-house technology platforms, each with its own unique mechanism to improve delivery of medications to sites of disease. All of Midatech’s technologies have successfully entered human use in the clinic, providing important validation of the potential for each platform: (i) Q-Sphera™ platform: a disruptive micro-technology used to prolong and control the release of injectable therapeutics over an extended period of time (from weeks to months), (ii) MidaSolve™ platform: an innovative nanotechnology used to solubilize inherently insoluble drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors and (iii) MidaCore™ platform: a gold nanotechnology used for targeting medications to sites of disease. The platform nature of the technologies offers the potential to develop multiple drug assets rather than being reliant on a limited number of programs. Midatech’s technologies are supported by 36 patent families including 120 granted patents and an additional 70 patent applications. Midatech's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information please visit www.midatechpharma.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Bioasis to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the closing of the Arrangement (including the obtaining of all shareholder, court, and regulatory approvals and completion of the Midatech Financing); risks associated with the Arrangement and acquisitions generally; the Arrangement Agreement may be terminated in certain circumstances; Bioasis will incur costs even if the Arrangement is not completed; all necessary approvals and consents may not be obtained; uncertainty regarding the ability of the parties to complete all Arrangement milestones on the intended timing; and other related risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to Bioasis and its business disclosed in Bioasis’ filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Bioasis undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents Bioasis’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

