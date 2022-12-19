The Worldwide Polyvinyl Butrayl Films for Automobile Industry is Projected to Reach $277.8 Million by 2031

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinyl Butrayl Films for Automobile Market By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyvinyl butrayl (pvb) films for automobile market was valued at $189.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $277.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is a colorless, clear, amorphous thermoplastic obtained by condensation reaction of butyraldehyde and polyvinyl alcohol. It has excellent flexibility, film-forming, and superior adhesion properties as well as excellent UV resistance.

One of the primary uses of PVB films in the automotive industry is safety glass as these films prevent personal injury by large and sharp glass fragments. In addition, PVB laminated glass offers good impact resistance, enhanced sound barrier, and nearly 100% absorption of UV light. The latter is crucial for protecting the interiors from fading due to UV exposure.

For the purpose of analysis, the global polyvinyl butrayl (PVB) films for automobile market scope covers segments on the basis of application and region. Use of polyvinyl butrayl (PVB) films for automobile in various applications, including windshields, rear & front view mirrors, windows & dashboard displays, and others are analyzed in the report. Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities.

The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. Value chain analysis for this industry, which includes R&D, components manufacturers, assembly, programming & testing, marketing & sales, customers, and post-sales services, is explained.

The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.

In addition, the report covers profiles of key industry participants such as Eastman Chemical Company; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.; Chang Chun Group; DuLite PVB FILM; Huakai Plastic(Chongqin Co., Ltd.; EVERLAM; Kingboard Holdings Limited; Jiaxing Fuying Composite Materials Co., Ltd.; and Jiaxing Willing Lamiglass Material GmbH (W.M.C).

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the polyvinyl butrayl (pvb) films for automobile market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing polyvinyl butrayl (pvb) films for automobile market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the polyvinyl butrayl (pvb) films for automobile market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global polyvinyl butrayl (pvb) films for automobile market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $189.2 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $277.8 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Pricing Analysis

3.8.Value Chain Analysis

3.9.Market Share Analysis

CHAPTER 4: POLYVINYL BUTRAYL (PVB) FILMS FOR AUTOMOBILE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Windshields

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Rear and Front View Mirrors

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Windows and Dashboard Displays

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Others.

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: POLYVINYL BUTRAYL (PVB) FILMS FOR AUTOMOBILE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Top winning strategies

6.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

6.4. Competitive Dashboard

6.5. Competitive Heatmap

6.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Chang Chun Group

7.1.1 Company overview

7.1.2 Company snapshot

7.1.3 Operating business segments

7.1.4 Product portfolio

7.1.5 Business performance

7.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.2 DuLite PVB Film

7.2.1 Company overview

7.2.2 Company snapshot

7.2.3 Operating business segments

7.2.4 Product portfolio

7.2.5 Business performance

7.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.3 Eastman Chemical Company

7.3.1 Company overview

7.3.2 Company snapshot

7.3.3 Operating business segments

7.3.4 Product portfolio

7.3.5 Business performance

7.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.4 Everlam

7.4.1 Company overview

7.4.2 Company snapshot

7.4.3 Operating business segments

7.4.4 Product portfolio

7.4.5 Business performance

7.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.5 Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co. Ltd.

7.5.1 Company overview

7.5.2 Company snapshot

7.5.3 Operating business segments

7.5.4 Product portfolio

7.5.5 Business performance

7.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.6 Jiaxing Fuying Composite Materials Co.Ltd

7.6.1 Company overview

7.6.2 Company snapshot

7.6.3 Operating business segments

7.6.4 Product portfolio

7.6.5 Business performance

7.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.7 Jiaxing Willing Lamiglass Material Gmbh

7.7.1 Company overview

7.7.2 Company snapshot

7.7.3 Operating business segments

7.7.4 Product portfolio

7.7.5 Business performance

7.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.8 KURARAY CO., LTD.

7.8.1 Company overview

7.8.2 Company snapshot

7.8.3 Operating business segments

7.8.4 Product portfolio

7.8.5 Business performance

7.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.9 Kingboard Holdings Limited

7.9.1 Company overview

7.9.2 Company snapshot

7.9.3 Operating business segments

7.9.4 Product portfolio

7.9.5 Business performance

7.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.10 SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD

7.10.1 Company overview

7.10.2 Company snapshot

7.10.3 Operating business segments

7.10.4 Product portfolio

7.10.5 Business performance

7.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

