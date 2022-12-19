CIIG II and Zapp Announce Filing of Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited in Connection with Their Proposed Business Combination

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. CIIG ("CIIG II"), a U.S. publicly-listed blank check company, and Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited ("Zapp" or the "Company"), a UK-based, high-performance two-wheel electric vehicle company, announce that Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ("Pubco") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form F-4 containing a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus in connection with their proposed business combination (the "Business Combination").



CIIG II and Zapp announced on November 22, 2022, a definitive merger agreement that reflects an estimated fully-diluted post-transaction enterprise value of $573 million, consisting of an estimated equity value of $852 million, $274 million in new cash to the balance sheet (assuming no redemptions by CIIG II public stockholders), and $5 million in existing cash1.

The Business Combination is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to stockholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The Registration Statement on Form F-4 can be obtained without charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. For a summary of the material terms of the Business Combination as well as a description of Zapp's business, please refer to the Registration Statement.

Further Information On The Transaction

For further information on the proposed transaction, please visit ciigpartners.com or the investor section of zappev.com.

About CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CIIG II's units, Class A common stock and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "CIIGU," "CIIG," and "CIIGW" respectively.

About Zapp

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited is a British company – run by a team of experts from the mobility industry – on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Launching its debut product in June 2022, Zapp created the i300 as an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers expected to come to market from Zapp. Zapp is expected to operate a high-quality direct-to-customer (DTC) experience called DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by "Zappers" who provide at-home inspection, service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements



This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws with respect to the proposed Business Combination between Zapp, CIIG II and Pubco, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the anticipated timing of the transaction, the anticipated growth in the industry in which Zapp operates and anticipated growth in demand for Zapp's products, projections of Zapp's future financial results and possible growth opportunities for Zapp. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "budget," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of CIIG II's securities, (ii) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by CIIG II's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by CIIG II, (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the adoption of the merger agreement by the stockholders of CIIG II, (iv) the lack of a third party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the proposed Business Combination, (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Zapp's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (vii) risks that the proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans of Zapp or diverts management's attention from Zapp's ongoing business operations and potential difficulties in Zapp's employee retention as a result of the proposed Business Combination, (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Zapp, Pubco, CIIG II or their respective directors or officers related to the proposed Business Combination, (ix) the ability of Pubco, CIIG II or a successor thereto to maintain the listing of its securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, (x) volatility in the price of the securities of Pubco, CIIG II or a successor thereto due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Zapp plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Zapp's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (xi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed Business Combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (xii) the risk of downturns in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry, (xiii) the ability of Zapp to build the Zapp brand and consumers' recognition, acceptance and adoption of the Zapp brand, (xiv) the risk that Zapp may be unable to develop and manufacture electric vehicles of sufficient quality and on schedule and scale, that would appeal to a large customer base, (xv) the risk that Zapp has a limited operating history, has not yet released a commercially available electric vehicle and does not have experience manufacturing or selling a commercial product at scale and (xvi) the risk that Zapp may not be able to effectively manage its growth, including its design, research, development and maintenance capabilities.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Pubco's registration statement on Form F-4, CIIG II's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by Pubco, CIIG II or a successor thereto from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this document represent the views of Zapp, Pubco and CIIG II as of the date of this document. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Zapp, Pubco and CIIG II assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. None of Zapp, Pubco nor CIIG II gives any assurance that Zapp, Pubco or CIIG II will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this document does not constitute an admission by Zapp, Pubco or CIIG II or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This document relates to the proposed Business Combination between CIIG II, Pubco and Zapp. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act. In connection with the Business Combination, Pubco filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the SEC (as may be amended from time to time, the "Registration Statement") on December 16, 2022, which included a preliminary proxy statement of CIIG II and a preliminary prospectus of Pubco, and after the Registration Statement is declared effective, CIIG II will mail a definitive proxy statement relating to the Business Combination to CIIG II's stockholders. The Registration Statement, including the proxy statement/prospectus contained therein, when declared effective by the SEC, will contain important information about the Business Combination and the other matters to be voted upon at a meeting of CIIG II's stockholders to be held to approve the Business Combination (and related matters). Pubco and CIIG II may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the Business Combination. Before making any voting decision, CIIG II stockholders and other interested persons are urged to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when available, and other documents filed in connection with the Business Combination, as these materials will contain important information about Zapp, Pubco, CIIG II and the Business Combination.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by CIIG II through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by CIIG II may be obtained free of charge from CIIG II's website at https://ciigpartners.com/ or by written request to CIIG II at 40 West 57th Street, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10019.

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE OFFERING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

CIIG II, Pubco and Zapp and their respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from CIIG II's stockholders in connection with the proposed Business Combination. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of CIIG II's stockholders in connection with the proposed transactions is set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus. You can find more information about CIIG II's directors and executive officers in CIIG II's final prospectus filed with the SEC on September 14, 2021 and in the proxy statement/prospectus. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed Business Combination may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed Business Combination. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding section.

No Offer or Solicitation

This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security of Pubco, Zapp, CIIG II or any of their respective affiliates. No such offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom. The contents of this document have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.

1 Projected balance as of February 2023