U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market All Set to Hit US$3 Bn Mark by 2026 End

London, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unwavering growth in demand for efficient diagnostics is predominantly driving the prospects of preeclampsia laboratory testing. The US market for preeclampsia laboratory testing advances on the back of higher awareness regarding the improvements in preeclampsia screening in the light of a notable number of foetal and maternal mortality incidences due to undiagnosed or untreated preeclampsia. Fairfield Market Research in a recently published report states that the U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market largely relies on the awareness about critical antenatal care. The market primarily reaps the benefit from multiple new product launches eying the rapidly surging caseload. While the market registered revenue worth US$2.3 Bn in the year 2020, it will most likely exceed the valuation of US$3 Bn by the end of 2026. The report expects the U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market to thrive at a promising pace of 5.1% between 2021 and 2026. The market witnessed a remarkable hike during the global COVID-19 pandemic, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Blood tests remain sought-after and are poised to surpass the US$1.2 Bn revenue mark in 2026

Severe preeclampsia leads and is estimated to exhibit 6.6% growth through 2026

Diagnostics centers will outpace the currently leading end user segment, i.e., hospitals and clinics, accounting for nearly 45% market share.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Urine tests remain the traditionally leading test type on the back of convenience, and wide preference. However, concerns surrounding the accuracy continue to hover over urine tests segment. In the test type category, blood tests also remain the sought-after screening type among patients, as well as service providers. While blood tests promise high accuracy in results, the report anticipates this segment of the U.S. preeclampsia laboratory testing market to rise at an impressive 7.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. Toward the end of forecast year, the blood tests segment is likely to exceed the US$1.2 Bn mark in revenue, suggests the report. Critically rising need for early diagnosis is expected to drive preference for blood tests against the conventional urine tests in the U.S. preeclampsia laboratory testing market, says the report. On the other hand, based on the market analysis by end user, hospitals and clinics extend around 45% revenue contribution to the U.S. preeclampsia laboratory testing market, whereas diagnostic centers are likely to outweigh the same in the next few years. The quest for greater accuracy and precision in results receives a strong tailwind from the growing introduction and use of novel biomarkers. This is likely to uplift the growth prospects of diagnostics centers in the US preeclampsia laboratory testing market

Key Report Highlights

The role of patient advocacy groups, and governments will remain instrumental in the build-up of the US preeclampsia laboratory testing market and enhancement of the same with a better diagnostics regimen

Investments continue to flood the preeclampsia research space. Several governments, academic institutions, and leading research entities emphasize a better infrastructure around the diagnostics and treatment of preeclampsia. Such developments will offer a substantial opportunity to market in the US

Key Competitors – U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market

Besides the top three of the U.S. preeclampsia laboratory testing market, including ThermoFischer Scientific, PerkinElmer, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, the report covers some other prominent players as well, for the competitive analysis. Siemens Healthineers AG, SERA Prognostics, Progenity Inc., DiabetOmics Inc., Bayer AG, and Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd. are some of the leading players profiled in the US preeclampsia laboratory testing market report.

