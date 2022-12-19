Wipro Selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) Member for the 13th Consecutive Year

Wipro Limited WIT BSE: 507685,WIPRO)), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced that it has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) – 2022 for the thirteenth year in succession. Wipro's unbroken track record is unique for the IT Services sector.

This year saw a record 3519 companies assessed from around the world, of which 332 made it to the DJSI (World) index for 2022-2023. The IT Services sector saw 78 companies participating globally of which 10 have been selected in the World Index. Wipro is also part of DJSI (Emerging Markets), one of the only two companies selected from the IT services sector.

Launched in 1999, the S&P DJSI (World) is considered a global standard for corporate sustainability performance and represents the top 10% of an industry/sector based on performance on a comprehensive range of more than 600 Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters.

Commenting on the development, Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, said, "We are proud to see the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index recognize Wipro's commitment to sustainability, especially as it reflects a sector-record 13-year run. We have embedded environmental, workplace, and community stewardship both in our annual goals, and our everyday actions and decisions. We believe this approach is now critical as we move into an era of increasingly limited resources and rapid global warming. Wipro remains committed to minimizing its collective impact on the planet."

