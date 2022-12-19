DocGo Awarded New Mobile Healthcare Contract in the UK

DocGo's rapid falls response service will work across the UK to provide patients with bespoke care in the comfort of their home

DocGo DCGO, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that its UK subsidiary, Ambulnz Community Partners, has been awarded a new mobile health care contract to provide Rapid Falls Response Service. This offering will provide a quicker response to help elderly patients recover from falls without requiring a trip to the emergency room, and establishes clinical pathways to help prevent future incidents.

Building upon significant organic growth in high-quality urgent and planned care ambulance transportation services in the UK, Ambulnz Community Partners' Rapid Falls Response Service will seek to reduce access times to healthcare for elderly patients in crisis, deliver preventative timely healthcare and provide future referrals within patients' communities. This contract is expected to begin on Dec. 31, 2022.

Proudly owned by DocGo, Ambulnz Community Partners will be adding this mobile health care offering to its established transportation services, which include patient transport and discharges, maternity transfers, transfers for palliative patients and patients on end-of-life pathways as well as transport for mental health patients and Accident and Emergency (A&E). This newly commissioned service aligns with the announcement that Ambulnz Community Partners will be opening an ambulance station in a new UK territory: North Cumbria, England.

"This is a huge growth milestone and achievement for our team at Ambulnz UK Limited, which now has a staff that's over 1,000 strong," said DocGo Chief Operating Officer Lee Bienstock. "Our top priority at DocGo is to deliver high quality and efficient medical care as quickly and as easily as possible, and we're committed to doing just that by providing mobile healthcare to communities across the UK."

"We are very proud and excited to launch these mobile health care services within the UK market," said Natalie Lamb, Managing Director of Ambulnz Community Partners. "Many communities are well served by local ambulance services, but some patients need more support, which is where our new mobile health care contract will come in and provide patients with the high-quality care they need quickly. Further incorporating social value into health services will help reduce health inequalities and drive better performance and positive impact on patient's overall health."

DocGo delivers mobile health and medical transportation services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers. The company's mobility solutions, enabled through coordinated logistics and focused on exceptional patient care, provides patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005124/en/