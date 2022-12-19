NYOUM Launches LOVE Across Canada and Latin America as Part of Their Global Expansion

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - London-based technology company, NYOUM, is seeking to transform the world of online communication with its platform branded LOVE. As part of the company's global expansion strategy, LOVE will be launched across the Americas (Canada and all of South America) on December 19. With this expansion, LOVE will now reach a potential user-base of 3 billion people, using both Android and iOS devices, across the world.

LOVE has used cutting-edge AI in the domains of voice and face recognition and natural language processing to make the platform visually oriented for online communication. It has already become popular in the US and India due to its simple interface, transcription and translation features, completely ad-free nature and its stringent settings for encryption and privacy. Only a simple tap is needed to record and send video messages. All these features simplify user interaction to the point where even digital novices can use LOVE.

Initially, LOVE was available only on iOS in the United States. But since October it is available on Android as well, and has recently expanded its reach to users across Asia in countries like India, Pakistan, Indonesia and Japan.

Video calling and chats became more popular, for keeping in touch with family and friends during the pandemic. NYOUM has gone to great lengths to make LOVE as close to face-to-face communication as possible with features that reduce caller fatigue. In the case of many apps, the filters available are highly cartoonish or unrealistic. LOVE instead has partnered with leading artists like Ed Fornieles and Ian Cheng to create realistic visual identities for users, based on their profile pictures. Using a gaming engine, LOVE eliminates the backdrop and focuses on the users' faces. A circle around the speaker grows and expands while those around the others shrink so that everyone's attention is drawn to the speaker, thus establishing eye contact.

The transcription and translation into 50+ languages on the recipient's end facilitate communication across language barriers, which aligns well with the app's global expansion. When a person speaks, the audio is automatically transcribed and appears as subtitles in a language of the user's choice. Both transcription and translation services are available, and this is very useful for those who have moved to countries where their mother tongue is not spoken. More than 1 billion people live in countries where their mother-tongue is not spoken, which is about 1 in 8 of the total global population.

Social media networks have been in the news recently for their security breaches. With LOVE being an invite-based platform, it allows users to be selectively social and safeguards privacy with a decentral as opposed to server-centric technology architecture. Anyone therefore can use LOVE without fear of their data falling into the wrong hands.

Christopher Schlaeffer, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of NYOUM said, "LOVE is a re-think of communication from the ground up. Face-to-face, personal, with an interaction design of the next generation that brings magic to everyone. We could not be more excited to launch LOVE in Canada and Latin America on Android and iOS today. After our successful launches in the US and in Asia, we are now reaching a potential user base of 3 billion people. And we do think that our users should ultimately own this platform."

About NYOUM

NYOUM is a technology company based in London. The company's flagship platform, LOVE, seeks to transform the way users can communicate with each other on an online platform to replicate face-to-face communication. For more information on LOVE, visit: http://seeyouonlove.com/.

Media contact

Name: Maria Slobodina

Email address: pr@seeyouonlove.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148564