Global Food Processing Equipment Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 5.7% By 2028

The global food processing equipment market is estimated to grow to about $76.56 billion by 2028, a CAGR of approximately 5.7 percent over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food processing equipment market size was worth around USD 54.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 76.56 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the food processing equipment market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

The food processing equipment market is set to rise at a steady pace over the forecast period and is anticipated to see good demand across the world owing to the rising consumption of food products

Browse through 54 Tables & 22 Figures spread over 110 Pages

The rising population across the world has increased the demand for food and influenced the food processing equipment market potential in a positive manner and is expected to follow a similar trend through 2028. Increasing automation in industries is anticipated to positively influence food processing equipment market demand over the forecast period.

The lack of skilled labor to operate food processing equipment is anticipated to act as a major restraining factor for the food processing equipment market growth through 2028. This factor alone is potentially hindering the food processing equipment market growth over the forecast period and is anticipated to prove a major challenge for food processing equipment companies.

The pandemic of 2020 had a major impact on the food processing equipment market. food processing equipment companies saw a drop in revenues in the COVID-19 pandemic which created an adverse situation for food processing equipment market growth. Sales of processed food and other food products experienced a drop due to lockdown restrictions that shuttered multiple distributions and sales channels subsequently dropping the demand for food processing equipment as well.

The demand for food processing equipment is expected to see a steady rise in the post-pandemic world as manufacturing facilities return to their regular operational procedures and supply chains are fully functional in order to ensure the proper functioning of production facilities.

The global food processing equipment market is segregated based on the mode of operation, end-product form, type, application, and region. Based on application, the global market is distinguished into bakery & confectionery products, meat & poultry, dairy products, non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, fish & seafood, and other applications (fruits, vegetables, ready-to-eat meals, sauces, and dressings). Among these, the bakery and confectionery products segment is projected to hold a dominant stance over the forecast period. The demand for hygienic meat products is anticipated to propel sales of food processing equipment for meat & poultry applications through 2028.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant outlook in the global food processing equipment industry landscape. Increasing industrial activity in the emerging economies of China and India is expected to be at the helm of market growth in this region. India is expected to be a highly beneficial market for the food processing equipment market over the forecast period owing to its rising consumer base and growing demand for convenience foods.

China is a major market for food processing equipment manufacturers due to its highly lucrative manufacturing and production facilities as well as a developed agricultural sector. Increasing support from governments, rising investments, and developing industrial sectors are expected to be prominent factors propelling demand in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific Region.

Browse Full "Food Processing Equipment Market By Mode Of Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By End-Product Form (Solid, Liquid, Semi-Solid), By Type (Pre-Processing, Sorting & Grading, Cutting, Peeling, Grinding, Slicing, And Washing, Mixing & Blending, Processing, Forming, Extruding, Coating, Drying, Cooling, And Freezing, Thermal, Homogenization, Filtration, Pressing), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery Products, Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Alcoholic Beverages, Fish & Seafood, Other Applications (Fruits, Vegetables, Ready-To-Eat Meals, Sauces, And Dressings)), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028" Report https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-processing-equipment-market


A list of Key Players in the Food Processing Equipment Market include :

Marel (Iceland)
GEA Group (Germany)
Bühler (Switzerland)
JBT (US)
The Middleby Corporation (US)
Heat and Control, Inc. (US)
Alfa Laval (Sweden)
TNA Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Bucher Industries (Switzerland)
Equipamientos Cárnicos
S.L (Spain)
Clextral (France)
SPX FLOW (US)
Bigtem Makine (Turkey)
FENCO Food Machinery (Italy)
Krones Group (Germany)
Finis Food Processing Equipment B.V. (Netherlands)
Bettcher Industries, Inc. (US),
Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Heat and Control, Inc. (US)
BAADER (Germany), Dover Corporation (US).

Recent developments:

In October 2021, GEA a leading name in the food and beverage industry announced the launch of its new Xtru Twin 140 extruder. The GEA Xtru twin extruders offer the flexibility to produce a wide range of food products, such as cereal-based snack pellets, breakfast cereals, dry pet food, and other extruded food consumables. The machine has a production capacity of over 3 tons of pellets per hour.

The global food processing equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Mode of Operation

Automatic
Semi-automatic

By End-product form

Solid
Liquid
Semi-solid

By Type

Pre-processing
Sorting & grading
Cutting, peeling, grinding, slicing, and washing
Mixing & blending
Processing
Forming
Extruding
Coating
Drying, cooling, and freezing
Thermal
Homogenization
Filtration
Pressing
By Application

Bakery & confectionery products
Meat & poultry
Dairy products
Non-alcoholic beverages
Alcoholic beverages
Fish & seafood
Other applications (fruits, vegetables, ready-to-eat meals, sauces, and dressings)

By Region

North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa

