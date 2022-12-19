10.7% CAGR for Organic Fertilizers Market is Predicted to Reach $16.63 Bn, Globally, by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

Organic fertilizers market is expected to grow from US$ 9.05598 billion in 2022 to US$ 16.63671 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Organic Fertilizers Market Forecast to 2028 – Global Analysis – by Source, Crop Type, Form, and Geography.” The growing health awareness among consumers is driving the demand for organic products. Advancements in agricultural practices and technologies, high investments in research and development, and increasing health consciousness are a few of the important factors that are anticipated to boost the organic fertilizers market.





Get Sample PDF Copy of Organic Fertilizers Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006890/





Organic Fertilizers Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 9.05598 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 16.63671 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 157 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Source, Crop Type, and Form Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Organic Fertilizers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AgroCare Canada, Inc; Biostar Renewables, LLC; Coromandel International Limited; Italpollina S.p.A; Midwestern BioAg; Perfect Blend, LLC; Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc; National Fertilizers Limited; Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited; and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company are among the key players operating in the organic fertilizers market. These companies have a widespread presence worldwide, which provides them with lucrative opportunities to serve a large number of customers and expand their operations.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006890/





Asia Pacific held the largest share of the organic fertilizers market in 2021. The overall fertilizer market in Asia Pacific countries has experienced a huge shift over the years. Asia Pacific is the largest continent in the world and is known for its agricultural base. The market growth in the region is associated with a surging middle-class population and urbanization. Key countries in Asia Pacific that play an important role in agriculture are India, China, and Australia. The major crops grown in these countries include fruits & vegetables, oilseeds, cereals, and grains. Advancements in communication technology in these countries of Asia Pacific have contributed to the awareness of the health and wellness dynamics.

Benefits Associated with Organic Fertilizers Drive Organic Fertilizers Market Growth

The main role of organic fertilizers in farming is to proffer nutrients in organic forms from plant or animal origin. These fertilizers aid sustainability in the operations of farmers and growers, and lead consumers to a sustainable lifestyle. They are free from harmful chemicals that can cause waterway pollution, air pollution, acidification of soil, and chemical burns to crops. They nurture the soil with organic matter, thus reducing the dependency on chemical inputs. Organic fertilizers restore and maintain soil fertility to nurture plant growth. They enhance the biological activities and biodiversity in the soil. The enhanced water efficiency by the application of organic fertilizers renders the crops more resilient and drought resistant. The plant-based organic fertilizers such as alfalfa meal, compost, corn gluten meal, cottonseed meal, soybean meal, kelp or seaweed, and humus provide nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorous required for plant growth. These nutrients are provided in forms that can be easily absorbed by growing plants. Supplementing the soil nutrients with animal-based organic fertilizers such as manure, bat or seabird guano, blood meal, bone meal, and fish products makes the soil appropriate for the growth of fruits, vegetables, and other crops.





Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00006890





Organic Fertilizers Market: Segmental Overview

The organic fertilizers market, by source, is segmented into plant, animal, and mineral. The animal segment held the largest market share in 2021, and the plant segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organic fertilizers extracted from animals, fish, and birds contain nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium that act as the primary nutrients for plant growth. Although animal manures provide a lot of organic matter to the soil, it contains a low nutrient value.

In terms of crop type, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. The cereals and grains segment held the largest market share in 2021, and the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The organic fertilizers market, based on form, is segmented into dry and liquid. The liquid segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the ease of application of this form and the greater absorption capacity of liquid form than the dry form.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Organic Fertilizers Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006890/





Browse Related Reports:





Fertilizer Additive Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis by Form (Granular, Prilled, and Powder) and Type (Dust-Control Agent, Anti-Caking Agent, Granulation Aids, Coloring Agent, Corrosion Inhibitors, and Others)

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate, and others), Form (Dry and Liquid), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), and Geography

Silicon Fertilizer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Synthetic and Natural), Form (Liquid and Solid), and Application (Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Hydroponics, and Floriculture)

Boron Fertilizers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Boric Acid, Borax, and Others) and Application (Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, and Others)

Fertilizers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Organic, Inorganic); Form (Liquid, Powder, Granular.); Application (Agriculture, Horticulture, Gardening, Others) and Geography

Vegetable Fertilizers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Nitrogen Fertilizer, Potash, Others); Application (Leafy Vegetables, Solanaceae, Root and Bulb, Brassica, Others) and Geography

Liquid Fertilizers Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potash, Micronutrients); Production Process (Organic, Synthetic); Crop (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses, Others (Plantation and Cash Crops)); Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Others (Aerial and Starter Solutions)) and Geography









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/organic-fertilizers-market