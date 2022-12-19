With 14.4% CAGR, Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size to Surpass Around USD 2,213.5 Billion by 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Reach USD 2,213.5 million by 2029; Rising Awareness of Rare Diseases and the Growing Need and Demand for Advanced Products Stimulates Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The short bowel syndrome market size was valued at USD 737.9 million in 2021. It is projected to reach from USD 865.3 million in 2022 to USD 2,213.5 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to propel due to the extended use of approved drugs to treat both pediatric and adult populations. Fortune Business Insights™ stated this in a report titled, "Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market, 2022-2029."

Key Industry Development:

June 2022: U.S.-based firm, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. declared the optimistic results of phase 2 clinical study of Vurolenatide in treating the short bowel syndrome.





Report Coverage

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market's growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints, that will impact the market. Adopting strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the market's growth.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Shifting Trends from Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) to Glp-2 Drugs will likely Escalate Market Growth

The rising shifting trends from Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) to GLP-2 drugs have raised the short bowel syndrome market growth as it helps in treating syndromes linked with total parenteral nutrition liver such as catheter sepsis and kidney dysfunction. Another reason that bolstered the expansion of the market is the rising GLP-2 drug benefits such as reduced hospitalization rates and improved dosage frequency.





COVID-19 Impact:

Increasing Cases of Gastrointestinal Disorders Hinder Market Growth

A significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was observed on the global short bowel market. Due to SARS-CoV-2 infection, patients with gastrointestinal disorders and compromised immune systems raised cases of Crohn's disease. However, due to extended hospital stays and various complications associated with this treatment, the adoption of parenteral nutrition treatment was declined, which, in turn, raised the demand for GLP-2-based drugs in the marketplace.

Segments-

Presence of Approved GLP-2 Products will Favor Market Growth

On the basis of type, the market has been classified into GLP-2, growth hormone, glutamine, and others. The GLP-2 segment is expected to gain traction due to the presence of approved GLP-2 products such as Gattex (Teduglutide) and a wide range of GLP-2-based pipeline products for short bowel syndrome.



Growing Number of Online and Retail Pharmacies Across Developing and Developed Countries will Encourage the Market Growth

In terms of form, the market is categorized into online & retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies. The online & retail pharmacies segment will be expected to rule due to the growing number of online and retail pharmacies across developing and developed countries.

Regional Insights

Presence of a Large Patient Pool Across the Region Promotes Growth in North America

North America holds the dominant short bowel syndrome market share and is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool across the region in adopting advanced drugs and new treatment options for short bowel syndrome.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period due to the rising focus on clinical trials on GLP-2-based drugs and the huge R&D investments in developing innovative drugs.

Europe is expected to showcase significant growth due to the emergence of new clinical-stage biotechnology companies for treating rare diseases.





Competitive Landscape

Market Players are Focusing on R&D Activities to Establish their Footprints in the Marketplace

Leading companies such as Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will likely invest in developing effective drugs through its R&D activities with an aim to establish their footprints in the marketplace. Furthermore, the advent of new clinical-stage firms, such as 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., Zealand Pharma A/S, VectivBio AG, and others primarily emphasize personalized drugs and developing advanced for treating rare diseases.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Report:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

OxThera (Sweden)

Zealand Pharma A/S (Denmark)

VectivBio AG (Switzerland)

Hanmi Pharm Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Emmaus Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

Nestlé Health Science (Switzerland)





