Electronic Transaction Consultants Names Shannon Swank as Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- Richardson, TX, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leadership of Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC), a Quarterhill Inc. company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), is pleased to announce Shannon Swank as Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Ms. Swank joins the team as an integral part of ETC’s growth plan that is focused on strong leadership within the management team and across all leadership roles. Ms. Swank will provide strategic leadership; advising and structuring connections of opportunities across functional areas and regions of the business. Ms. Swank will identify opportunities, strategies, and develop priority projects to meet long term goals for growth and profit including providing analysis of additional innovative markets for expansion.

“ETC has made numerous foundational improvements to modernize our infrastructure and drive efficiencies that better serve our customers,” said CEO, Kevin Holbert. “The addition of Shannon to our team shows our confidence in her to lead ETC through its next phase of transformation. Shannon’s experience across key verticals and focus on execution make her the ideal person to spearhead our strategic initiatives.”

Ms. Swank has more than 25 years of experience in marketing, business development, public relations, and sales. Prior to ETC, Ms. Swank was the Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of PlusPass, a fintech company focused on providing Pay In Motion™ (PIM™), in-vehicle payment solutions. She is currently a co-chair of the Road User Charging (RUC) work group under the International Bridge Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) Emerging Technologies Committee, a member of the Women In Tolling Council, on the Diversity Council, and the Lost Revenue Task Force.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to join the ETC team and support the acceleration of its innovative and transformative solutions,” said Ms. Swank. “Building on ETC's existing state-of-the-art technologies, expanding into complimentary markets is an obvious next step and an essential building block to continue to support our existing agency partners and prepare for future partners.”

About Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC

ETC is a leading U.S. intelligent transportation systems provider, developing and delivering best in class solutions for tolling, congestion management, smart mobility, and multimodal transportation initiatives. ETC’s passionate and innovative team has been driving the future of mobility since 1999, with a number of industry firsts, including all electronic tolling (AET), dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions and machine learning.

For over two decades, ETC has delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the U.S.’s largest toll authorities, including state-wide programs, county networks and tolling-specific authorities. ETC's solutions process over two billion transactions annually totaling over $3 billion in revenues for our customers, incorporating the latest in evergreen open-source and SaaS technologies and Big Data architecture through our innovative riteSuite™ products.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding ETC, Quarterhill and their businesses.

